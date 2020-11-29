Joe Joyce vs Usyk II: Who Wins?

No sooner had he done what he’d said he’d do and defeat Daniel Dubois in their huge all-British heavyweight showdown, did Joe Joyce call out the man he wants to fight next: Oleksandr Usyk. Joyce, who showed his underrated boxing skills to defeat the dangerous Dubois, is waiting to see if Anthony Joshua vacates the WBO heavyweight belt. If he does, Usyk could fight Joyce with the belt on the line.

Joyce and Usyk fought back in 2013, in the World Series of Boxing, with Usyk winning a five-round decision. But who wins if there is a rematch between the two?

“Usyk, Usyk, I’m ready for you Usyk,” a victorious Joyce said.

Usyk has had just two fights at heavyweight, beating Chazz Witherspoon and more recently Dereck Chisora. It’s fair to say Usyk received mixed reviews at best for his decision win over Chisora. Basing things on the most recent performances of both men, Joyce could certainly prove to be too big and strong for Usyk, while also being capable of matching him in terms of skill. Joyce’s left jab was superb last night. Also impressive was the way Joyce, in terrific shape, didn’t even appear to be breathing heavily at any time during the Dubois fight.

Usyk was a brilliant cruiserweight but at heavyweight the Ukrainian has looked far more easy to hit, far less powerful and he has had to work hard (in the Chisora fight certainly). What do you think, would Joyce be too strong, too relentless and too big for Usyk? It’s a fascinating fight. In fact, it’s a fascinating rematch. We must wait and see what Joshua chooses to do.

If Joyce cannot get that return with Usyk, “The Juggernaut” will surely get some other big fight in his next outing. As Frank Warren said last night, Joyce is “in the driving seat now.” Joyce just might be the best unbeaten 35 year old heavyweight this country has ever seen! He really is a quite amazing physical specimen. As Joyce says himself, age really is just a number.