Joe Joyce Could Face Manuel Charr/Trevor Bryan Winner For WBA “Regular” Strap Later This Year, Will First Box On Wilder Card In May

Unbeaten British heavyweight contender Joe Joyce will continue to be moved pretty fast. The 33 year old 2016 Olympic silver medal winner, last seen smashing a gutsy (in more ways than one) Bermane Stiverne to defeat on the Chris Eubank Jnr/James DeGale card, is set to feature on another under-card in May – that of Deontay Wilder’s, scheduled for May 18.





Joyce (like Wilder) does not have an opponent officially locked down yet, but according to Richard Schaefer who spoke with ESPN.com, the plan is for “The Juggernaut” to stay busy with the May fight and then go for the WBA “regular” heavyweight strap later on this year some time. Right now, “Diamond Boy” Manuel Charr is the WBA “regular” champ, and according to the ESPN news bit, Charr could face Trevor Bryan next – Bryan being yet another claimant to a version of the WBA heavyweight title (sure it’s confusing, for those fans who can be bothered to even try and keep up with the nonsense) – and Joyce would challenge the winner.

With all due respect, Joyce would be seen as a pretty hefty favourite to beat either Charr or Bryan. Charr, who tested positive for an illegal substance last year (or was it two?) has not fought since late 2017, while with Bryan, last seen stopping cruiserweight BJ Flores to pick up his slice of the WBA heavyweight pie last August, we simply do not know how good he is. Unbeaten at 20-0(14), the 29 year old from New York has been frustratingly inactive, having had just three fights since the summer of 2016.

Bryan might beat Charr and then face Joyce and give the contender his toughest fight yet, but this is all speculation. Joyce though has his plans and goals firmly in sight: keep busy, stay unbeaten, win a belt and then next year go for the big guns of the division.





It will be interesting to see who Joyce will be matched with in May, but regardless of who the TBA will turn out to be, fans can look ahead to another KO or stoppage win from the 260 pounder.