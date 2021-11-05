Joe Calzaghe On Canelo: “He’s A True Champion But I’d Have Beaten Him”

Talk about a modern day Dream Fight: Canelo Alvarez Vs. a prime Joe Calzaghe. Recently we’ve been reading how another British super-middleweight great, in Carl Froch, said he would have fancied his chances in a fight with the Mexican superstar, and now “Pride of Wales” Calzaghe has stated that he would definitely have beaten Canelo had he met him when both men were in their prime.

Speaking with The Mirror, Calzaghe, who of course ruled at 168 and at 175 pounds and retired with an unbeaten, 46-0 (32) record in 2008, said it would have been a great fight but he would have won it.

“If he continues the way he’s going and winning titles, he has to be top-10 of all-time probably, based on what he’s achieved,” Calzaghe said of Canelo. “And his longevity, longevity is important as well. Winning the title is one thing, we’ve seen fighters win a title and then lose it, so for him to still be the champion is impressive. He’s still only 31, he’s just a true, true champion and I have a lot of respect for him. But of course I’d win against him in my prime! He’s never fought a Joe Calzaghe and I never fought Canelo, but it’s a fight when I look at it I would love to have had. Of course, I wish I was around now when Canelo is around. Of course it would be a tough fight, but I think I would have won. He’s only 5ft 8ins, it would have been a great fight but I would have won.”

The peak Calzaghe, say the 2006/2007 version, who defeated the likes of Jeff Lacy (in a truly memorable performance) and Mikkel Kessler (when Joe unified three belts at 168), would without any doubt have been a hard, hard fight for Canelo. How would Canelo, who often starts fights at a slow pace, have coped with southpaw Calzaghe’s blazing hand speed? It is not that hard to imagine a determined Calzaghe winning a close decision over Canelo.

Joe was knocked down some four times during his career, yet he always got up to win. Canelo, currently 56-1-2(38) is exceptional at a good many things (and his fearsome body punching may well have troubled Calzaghe in a big way), but this is one hypothetical fight where it’s very tempting to agree with the retired fighter when he says he’d have beaten the current king.

Calzaghe would have edged Canelo on the score-cards, in my opinion. What do YOU think?