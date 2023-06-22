BAM Rodriguez & Sunny Edwards sign for unification clash in late November or early December

Eddie Hearn reports that the unbeaten flyweight champions Jesse ‘Bam’ Rodriguez & Sunny Edwards have signed for a unification fight at 112 lbs for later this year in late November or early December.

Hearn says he knows where the Rodriguez vs. Edwards fight will be staged, but he doesn’t want to disclose that information and the fight date.

This fight will give IBF flyweight champion Edwards (20-0, 4 KOs) an opportunity to prove that Maatchroom Boxing promoter Hearn was right in signing him to his company.

Hearn believes the 27-year-old Edwards is the real deal, the best at 112-lb, and he’s giving him a chance to prove it against the fighter that many believe to be the true #1 at flyweight, WBO champion ‘Bam’ Rodriguez (18-0, 11 KOs).

Edwards, a finesse fighter that has been selectively matched through most of his career, is going to be up against it fighting the 23-year-old ‘Bam’ Rodriguez because this guy can punch, throw in combinations, and he’s excellent at cutting off the ring against movers.

Sunny did not look good this month, beating #6 IBF Andres Campos (15-1, 4 KOs) by a twelve round unanimous decision on June 10th at the Wembley Arena in London.

Repeatedly, the Chilean Campos trapped Edwards against the ropes and worked him over badly, hurting him with headshots and dominating the first seven rounds of the contest.

Starting from the 8th, Edwards went into survival mode and ran the last quarter of the fight. Surprisingly, the judges gave Sunny the victory by these set of wide scores: 117-111, 117-111, and 117-111.

It’ll be interesting to see if we get a similar type of scoring for the Rodriguez vs. Edwards fight if it’s staged in the UK.

Really pleased with this one! One of the best fights in boxing, respect to both! #BamEdwards unification coming your way this winter live on @daznboxing 🇺🇸 🇬🇧 @210bam @SunnyEdwards pic.twitter.com/miuNg0xH9E — Eddie Hearn (@EddieHearn) June 22, 2023

“That for me, pound for pound, is one of the best fights in boxing, Sunny Edwards against Jesse Rodriguez. Respect to both because I just think it’s a wonderful fight, and that will be the end of November or early December,” said Eddie Hearn to Boxing Social.

“We’re trying to announce the whole slate from August to December, so we didn’t want to let you know the venue and the date for that. Some people, as they do, ‘Oh, you’re announcing a fight without a date.’

“No, we know where it’s going to be. We’re just not telling you yet, but when it’s signed, I wanted to let you know it was signed because how long before Sonny Edwards tells you it’s signed? So respect to both unbelievable unification,” said Hearn.