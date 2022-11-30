Jermell Charlo: Terence Crawford is “scared of Spence”

Jermell Charlo says Terence Crawford is “scared” of fighting Errol Spence and didn’t want to face him because he’s too “chicken.”

Crawford’s behavior in pulling out of the negotiations made it clear to the undisputed 154-lb champion Jermell Charlo that he was afraid of IBF, WBA & WBC welterweight champion Spence (28-0, 22 KOs).

It’s believed by many that Crawford (38-0, 29 KOs) was given everything he wanted in the negotiations with Spence, yet he still didn’t sign and pulled out of the talks without warning to fight David Avanesyan instead on December 10th on BLK Prime PPV.

“Crawford, he’s scared of Spence, and he don’t want to fight because he’s chicken,” said Jermell Charlo on Instagram about Terence Crawford being afraid of fighting Errol Spence Jr, which is why he opted to pull out of the negotiations with him.

“He wants to try to get to the money. Everybody over here chasing the bag, I hear you. I’m chasing the bag for my family too. The Omaha native,” said Jermell.

It’s hard to argue with Jermell about his perception that Crawford is too scared of fighting Spence for him to sign the contract for their fight.

Crawford seems to panic when he gets his bell rung in fights, and he’d get finished off by Spence if he got hurt.

With Crawford’s weak career resume as a pro, you got to wonder if his promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank was aware of what would happen if he made the fight with Spence years ago after the Omaha, Nebraska native moved up to the 147-lb division in 2018.

Arum matched Crawford against nothing but weak opposition at welterweight, and when Terence left Top Rank, he continued that trend by signing to fight David Avanesyan instead of Spence.

“I really don’t know,” said Crawford to The Last Stand when asked if he sees himself fighting Spence at 147 or 154. “I hope sooner rather than later at 147 so I can get all the belts, again.”

We’ve heard all the talk about how Crawford is deserving of being #1 pound-for-pound, but when you look at his resume, the best name is former featherweight world champion Yuriorkis Gamboa, who was fighting two divisions above his best weight class when he fought him 2014.

Gamboa’s best years of his career were from 2009 to 2011. For those who don’t remember, Gamboa had Crawford hurt in that fight.