Jermell Charlo Says He’ll Beat Canelo, Then Drop Back Down To 154 To Fight Crawford

Jermell Charlo has it all mapped out: he will engage in back-to-back super fights; one with Canelo Alvarez at super-middleweight, and one with Terence Crawford at light-middleweight. As fans know, Mexican superstar Canelo will next face Charlo, who is currently (but not for long) the unified champion at 154 pounds (the WBO will strip him as soon as he fights Canelo, this on September 30th) – and after that, Charlo says he will drop back down to 154 and fight Terence Crawford.

Taking to social media, Charlo, 35-1-1(19) and inactive since May of last year due to a hand injury, says he will “shock the world” in the Canelo fight, and that he will then fight Crawford, this after Crawford has or has not given Errol Spence a rematch.

“Bout to shock the world (168). Then I’m coming back to hold my throne down (154). I’m the king. Nothing will stop me. Mega fights here on out. After my boy rematch we can give the people what they want and make the @budcrawford happen!”

You will notice that there is no word of Tim Tszyu in Charlo’s grand plans. Tszyu was of course supposed to have fought Charlo some months back, with two dates called off due to Charlo’s injury, with Tszyu being the WBO mandatory for some time now (hence the stripping procedure the WBO will undertake as soon as Charlo sets foot into the ring with Canelo). Tszyu will be left out in the cold as far as Charlo is concerned.

But can Charlo do as he says, and defeat Canelo and then fight Crawford? Some people will tell you Canelo, who recently turned 33, is sufficiently past his best to be taken and that Charlo, despite having to go up two weight divisions, is the man to do it. Maybe. Crawford, meanwhile, has said he is very much interested in a fight with Charlo, “Bud” wishing to conquer yet another weight division.

It could indeed be super fights next for Charlo, two of them, back-to-back. IF he can get that massive win in his first super fight, that is.

Who are YOU picking: Canelo or Charlo? And if Charlo does fight Crawford, can he pull off the upset there?