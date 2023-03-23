Jermaine Franklin say Anthony Joshua doesn’t like to get hit

Jermaine Franklin says he’s noticed from watching Anthony Joshua’s fights that he doesn’t like being hit, and he feels that he frustrates the former unified heavyweight champion by touching him frequently during their April 1st headliner at the O2 Arena in London, England.

Franklin (21-1, 14 KOs) doesn’t want to receive similar treatment as he did in the last time he traveled to London in November when he lost a controversial 12 round majority decision to Dillian Whyte at the Wembley Arena.

Most fans would agree that Franklin deserved the win on the night, but the judges gave it to the local fighter Whyte in a classic hometown decision. Franklin says he won’t let that happen this time by planting Joshua on the canvas so he can’t get up to win a decision.

Joshua, 33, is coming into the fight in a precarious situation, badly needing a victory after losing his last two battles against Oleksandr Usyk. Franklin has been well-vetted by Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn and deemed a non-threat. Hearn has been wrong before, and the chances are he could also be this time.

If Joshua loses this fight, it might end his career because it would be his third straight defeat and four out of his last six contests. With a 2-4 record, Joshua will likely see the writing on the wall and walk away from the sport.

“He don’t like to be touched. From everything I watched, he doesn’t like to get touched a lot. So just hitting him will frustrate him a lot,” said Jermaine Franklin to Tru School Sports about Anthony Joshua not looking to get hit.

“Basically, I’m going to go in there and stay busy, get him out of his game plan. We’re going to be ready for whatever. It doesn’t matter if he wants to box or if he wants to brawl.

“I don’t think I’m under extra pressure, but I’m aware of the situation I’m in,” said Franklin about his concern of getting the short end of the stick again in England like what happened in his fight in London last November against Dillian Whyte.

“I want to nail everybody to the canvas. I’m going to go in there and beat him down to where there’s no doubt in anyone’s mind that I won the fight. I’m trying to put him on his a**. So if I can do that, I’m okay.

“I want people to watch out for me and stop sleeping on me. I’m going to shock the world on April 1st. No, not at all,” said Franklin about his fight against Joshua.