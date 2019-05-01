Jarrett Hurd and Julian ‘J-Rock’ Williams conference call quotes

ARRETT HURD VS. JULIAN WILLIAMS INTERNATIONAL MEDIA CONFERENCE CALL TRANSCRIPT & AUDIO RECORDING





Ray Flores

We're excited to have the media from all over the world joining us for this conference call as we get set for PBC on FOX and FOX Deportes, Saturday May 11 from the Eaglebank Arena in Fairfax, Virginia.

The FOX and FOX Deportes broadcast starts 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT. IBF and WBA 154-pound World Champion "Swift" Jarrett Hurd defending his championship and making his homecoming against hungry top contender, Julian "J-Rock Williams of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.





Also we have a tremendous co-feature, unbeaten super lightweight contender Mario El Azteca Barrios goes head to head against Argentina’s own Juan Jose Velasco, in a 10 round matchup.

Plus, middleweight contender Matt Korobov vs. Immanuwel Aleem. It’s all a part of the televised act on PBC on FOX and FOX Deportes. Tickets for the event, it is all being promoted by TGB Promotions along with Swift Promotions.

Now we want to go ahead and bring in one of the promoters for Saturday, May 11, a man who knows boxing like nobody’s business. One of the best mind in the history of the sport. Please welcome my dear friend. The President of TGB Promotions, Mr. Tom Brown.

Tom Brown

Thank you Ray. Thanks everyone for joining us for this conference call for what I believe will be an extremely exciting fight presented by Premier Boxing Champions.

Jarrett Hurd established himself as one of the breakout stars in boxing and now will have the chance to showcase his talents as he makes his first defense in front of his hometown fans.

But he does have a stiff test in front of him in Julian Williams, who since his only defeat in a world title challenge against Jermall Charlo has wrapped up four wins in a row. And Williams has never shied away from any challenge.

It’s going to be a fantastic main event for the viewers at prime time to enjoy on FOX and FOX Deportes. I’ve been looking forward to this fight now since back on December 1 when both guys fought on the same card in STAPLES Center and as a matchmaker, I just think it’s a great fight.

With the combination of their styles it’s a very intriguing match-up and should make for an entertaining and exciting fight. So now I’ll throw it back to Ray to introduce the fighters and get this call started. Thank you very much.

R. Flores

Thank you so much Tom. It gives me great honor and pleasure to bring on a guy who represents his home city of Philadelphia. Trained by a fantastic trainer Stephen “Breadman” Edwards, he’s 29 years of age.

He has rattled off four straight victories including impressive performances against former champion Ishe Smith and hard hitting Nathaniel Gallimore. When you think of a Philadelphia fighter, this man is so emblematic of that. He’s tough. He’s exciting.

He comes forward. He breathes what Philadelphia boxing is all about. And he’s no doubt looking to accomplish his lifelong dream and become a champion on Saturday, May 11. Please welcome Julian J-Rock Williams. Julian, do you have opening comments?

Julian Williams

How you doing guys out there? Thanks for having me. Training’s going good. have a really good training camp. A lot of fighters say they had a good training camp but it’s really been the best training camp of my life.

I did some different things and I added some different pieces and we’re prepared for a really good fight. But most important we’re prepared to win on May 11.

R. Flores

Thank you very much, Julian. Now we’ll meet the man that will be standing across the ring from Julian Williams on Saturday May 11. He’s undefeated in 23 bouts. Twenty-three victories, 16 of those coming by way of knockouts. He’s the IBF and WBA 154- pound World Champion and is trained by Ernesto Rodriguez.

He won his first World Title by halting Tony Harrison over two years ago down in Alabama in February 2017. He unified the titles after defeating the very tough and crafty, the former World Champion Erislandy Lara.

In that fight Jarrett Hurd had to drop Lara in the final round to get the decision victory recognized. It was the 2018 fight of the year by the BWAA, ESPN, Sporting News and countless others.

This guy just comes forward and throws punches in bunches. He is a phenomenal example of what it is to be a professional and a world champion. Representing Accokeek, Maryland, please welcome “Swift” Jarrett Hurd.

Jarrett Hurd

Thank you. Appreciate you guys having me today. Training camp is going well. This is the first time I’ll be holding my full training camp here in my hometown. Usually I’m used to travelling.

This is the first time I’ve fought at home since 2014 and I’m super excited. I can feel the fan base and how they support me already before the fight comes.

Q

I just wanted to get an update and see, is your shoulder 100%? And have you had any issues with that?

J. Hurd

The shoulder is 100%. It was 100% going into my last fight. We just wanted to test it out with Jason Wellborn. And it’s been like a year now since the injury so my shoulder’s surely 100% now.

Q

Did that tune-up fight sort of accomplish what you wanted it to accomplish?

J. Hurd

Yes, we just wanted to go out there and use the left hand a little. Work behind the jabs and see if it held up well. And actually it held up pretty well. So I definitely accomplished everything that we wanted to do.

Q

Can you talk to me about where the change came where now it’s important for you to have a fight in your hometown as opposed to travelling?

J. Hurd

Well yes the change came because coming up I was just only known in my area so I wanted to fight in other states and places to pick up a fan base, a bigger fan base worldwide.

I defended my title two times out of the area. I always wanted to bring the strap to my hometown and defend it there. So that’s when I wanted to come back home.

Q

What is, in your opinion, the most dangerous thing that Julian brings to the ring against you?

J. Hurd

The most dangerous I would say is his inside game. He has a great inside game. People maybe underestimate it a little bit.

But he does great things inside with his hands and how he places his shots. He sneaks them in there. He does a lot of good work in the inside. He also works good on the outside but his inside work is the most dangerous.

Q

What are your thoughts about coming to fight him in his hometown where he’s very excited to have this title defense?

J. Williams

I think it’s a good opportunity. I didn’t really think too much about how difficult it would be to fight him in his hometown.

I just need an arena and some gloves. Man, just ring the bell. I didn’t really think too deep into having to fight him in his hometown.

Q

Do you feel that the Charlo fight in some way prepared you for the second opportunity? And how much does it mean to you to have achieved the fact that you’re now getting a second opportunity?

J. Williams

Well I think all the fights in general prepared me for this opportunity. The 21 fights I had before that, I think everything that I went through within my professional career prepared me for this moment.

I knew 100% that I would get another shot. I believe I’m at least a top ten 154-pound fighter in the world. I just knew I had to get back in there and just keep fighting.

You just get back up on the horse. You just can’t stay down too long. So I just got back in there and got a couple of wins. I knew this time would be coming.

Q

If you’re able to come to his hometown and win the fight and win the title, what would that mean for you in your mind? And how would that really change your life?

J. Williams

It definitely would change my life as far as the conversation goes. Definitely more financial stability. It would definitely change my life. It’s going to mean a lot.

Q

When you were proposed to fight in your area, what was your reaction and what does it mean to you?

J. Hurd

It was my hometown so it was everything. To win the world title was great. It was always a goal of mine to become world champion but I accomplished that two times.

I just wanted to defend it in my hometown. So to be able to get this opportunity to bring it back here is special. Now we’re able to get things down with the EagleBank Arena in Fairfax. Virginia is good enough so I’m just happy that people that couldn’t make it out to the fight that were in other states can make it to this.

Q

Is the goal in our mind still to fight for the WBC title by the end of the year regardless of who it is? Is that the case or you just want to take it fight by fight and see what happens?

J. Hurd

We’re not looking past Julian Williams. All that could be stopped next weekend if I don’t get past him.

There was a wrench in the plans when Jermell Charlo took a loss. A fight with him I don’t think about no more because he’s still got to get past Harrison the second time. I’m not more focused on fighting him. I’m more focused on getting WBC.

So if he does win I’ll be looking forward to fighting him and if Harrison wins, I’ll be looking forward to fighting Harrison too.

Q

Do you want to become the undisputed champion? Do you just want the WBC and then move on? What are the goals for you at 154 pounds?

J. Hurd

I definitely want to be undisputed. It all depends because I’m such a big junior middleweight. Every fight is getting more and more difficult to make the weight.

Even though I come in under weight and was 152 when I fought against Wellborn, it’s just that I’m putting on more weight in between fights and even though I’m making it, to me I don’t think it’s healthy to be dropping that amount of weight for a fight.

Even though I’m light, I still feel strong. And I think there’s more opportunity for me at 160. There’s a lot of people who want to see a bigger fights there for me. I want to wait for the WBO after I win the WBC but if the opportunity isn’t presented to me, I’ll move up.

Q

So in line with what you just said, would it be fair to say within the next 12 months we’ll see Jarrett Hurd at 160 pounds?

J. Hurd

That’s hard to say. It all depends. That’s hard to say. I want to say no because I’d rather stick around for the WBO and the WBC. I want to say no, but if it looks like it’s not going to present itself in any way, then maybe so.

Q

There have been a lot of big fights at welterweight this year so far. There are a few more scheduled and likely to happen. Have you had your eyes on that division? Are you hoping to get any of those guys when they come up?

J. Hurd

I don’t think about that man. I got a fight coming up May 11. I haven’t thought about the welterweights. I haven’t even thought about 160. I just focus on 154 and fight and just go out there and have fun.

Q

With the accomplishments you’ve had and the next few years being a unified champion now, do you think you deserve consideration on pound for pound lists? And do you think you’re being overlooked?

J. Hurd

I do. Everyone with a pound-for-pound list has their opinion on who is top ten and top five. But I can’t really say anything on that. I do feel like I’m overlooked. I am a champion with two titles. I think my resume is better than some of the guys on the pound-for-pound list. For me, I know I’m up there in the top five, no question.

Q

It is a goal or an aim to make your fights one sided from the start of the fight? Or are you happy to make it a war because you think that will work in your favor?

J. Hurd

No, I want to make it one sided all the way through. I don’t want the fight to be close. I don’t want it to be a war. I want it to be all me when I get in there. It’s definitely not a game plan to go into fights and make them action packed and toe-to-toe like that.

I want the fight to be all one sided. But I have a different game plan for each fight and it just so happens that the guys I’ve fought in the past I’ve needed to use pressure and toe-to-toe action.

We’ll see when I get in there. You’ll never know what style I’ll bring out.

Q

Julian how have you grown from your title fight against Jermall Charlo and as a fighter? Has it changed mentally the way you approach a fight?

J. Williams

Well it doesn’t necessarily change the way mentally I approach fights. But I think I definitely grew from that fight. Every experience is a learning experience. I think I’ve got a championship level of experience and that’s invaluable.

I got a chance to go back to the drawing board and work on a bunch of things after that fight.

Q

As Jarrett has shown vulnerability in his last number of fights, what is your level of confidence going into this fight? Are you going to be the one to finally take his titles?

J. Williams

Well my confidence doesn’t come from his vulnerability. My confidence comes from my own ability and what I know I can do in a boxing ring. He’s been able to overcome his vulnerability and everything he’s faced.

Q

Jarrett, in terms of confidence level, how much did your last fight against Jason Wellborn get you in a mindset where you feel confident enough to take on the Julian Williams’ of the world where you’re not going to have any doubt about having any side effects or any potential issue with the shoulder?

J. Hurd

My confidence level is sky high. The Wellborn fight only was brought up because of the surgery. I didn’t plan on having a fight of that caliber. I just wanted to get into the groove of fighting right-handed fighters.

Because I was coming off of two fights fighting southpaws, I wanted to have a right-handed fighter before I go into unification. But since I had to get surgery on the shoulder, that’s when the fight with Wellborn came up.

I just want to get in the groove and fight right handed fighters. Most champions are right handed, so it was more so trying to get back into the groove of fighting right hand fighters.

The Julian Williams’ fight probably could have come sooner if I didn’t get the surgery.

Q

How much did watching Tony Harrison pull off what a lot of people would consider a big upset remind you that you’re expecting everyone’s best and come fight night anything can happen?

J. Williams

When Harrison won I was kind of upset because I didn’t think they were going to have the big Hurd vs. Charlo matchup but then, as two days past, I thought about it and said, “why do I care?”

Q

What’s different about the Julian Williams fight of May 2019 compared to when you fought Jermall Charlo in 2016? Are you hungrier now then you were back then? Are you more experienced?

J. Williams

I’m not going to say I’m any more or less hungry. I’m not a hungry fighter, but I do think I’m more experienced. Experience is invaluable so I’m definitely more experienced.

Q

Do you feel like you’ve kind of become the forgotten contender just because of your one loss at the championship level?

J. Williams

I don’t know if I’m forgotten like some of these sports writers or experts might say. I wasn’t going to let that happen. I know how boxing works. Losses happen. Knockouts happen. Just because you take a loss that doesn’t mean you can’t come back and be a great fighter.

I don’t know if I got forgotten. I don’t see too many guys coming to pick on me. Nobody’s beating down my door. So I think maybe a little bit underrated, yes. Have I been forgotten? I’m not going to say forgotten.

Boxing’s got a way of pushing people out that takes a loss. And it’s like, oh, they’re done. The loser’s always done. And boxing’s not about undefeated records. I think a career should be judged as a whole, when the career is finished.

Q

What’s motivating you in this fight? Is there a certain chip on your shoulder based off what people have been saying?

J. Williams

I’m motivated by the glory, the titles, and the money. Everybody has an opinion so I don’t really care or dig too far into people’s views on the fight. I can’t get into that because if I do, I’ll be on social media until 3 in the morning every night.

I have to take those things in stride. And after I win the fight on May 11th, then everybody’s going to run back and say “he’s a great fighter.” I just want to cash my check and see my kids. That’s it.

Q

Jarrett how’d you all feel about the fact you still like at home and are a family man as showcased on last weeks’ Inside PBC Boxing show?

J. Hurd

Great, man. I’m not ashamed of living at home. I can go out and tell the world I love being at home. It’s been working for me. I’m barely at home so I’m not paying mortgage on a house that I’m not in and that’s a way to save money.

The money that I touch, my money, is money to invest to make sure when I do retire and I’m ready to move out, that I will be secure.

So no, I’m not ashamed. I love being at home. I didn’t plan on staying this long but it’s working for me.

Q

Do you feel like now is the perfect time to come home?

J. Hurd

Oh yes, definitely. This is the perfect time to come home. In bringing the fight home, I’m getting so much love from my city alone. I’m an ambassador for the Redskins. A lot of the sports teams bring me up to sponsor things like that.

I’m trying to get the recognition that I work hard for. It couldn’t be on a better place than on FOX to showcase my fight here. This is perfect timing.

Q

What does it mean to you to get the Muhammad Ali vs. Joe Frazier Fight of the Year Award?

J. Hurd

Listen, it’s crazy. I was just talking about it the other day. I said man, for me to be in a Fight of the Year against a fighter that everyone looks at kind of says it’s boring because it could be so one sided and things like that.

For me to get into a fight against someone like him, I said I must be an exciting fighter. That’s what everyone says. When they tune in the fight is actually packed. Because of my vulnerability maybe, and because they like to see fighters get hit.

I’m super happy. That’s a great accomplishment for me to receive such an award. I go out there and leave it all in the ring and give it my all every time.

Q

You have a distinctive hairstyle and so does a recently acquired wide receiver for the Cleveland Browns. Does anybody come up and say hey, look it’s Odell Beckham? How do you feel about the fact that at least a few people have noted that?

J. Hurd

Oh yes, man. I get that all the time. It’s funny. Everyone almost everywhere says I look like that wide receiver. It’s funny because I have never met Odell Beckham until I saw him at Gervonta Davis’ fight versus Hugo Ruiz. And he said, what’s up and he acknowledged me and I said everybody kept on saying I was you. It was kind of funny man. I told him he has to show me a bit of his footwork.

R. Flores

Thank you very much. That concludes the conference call. Thank you so much to the media. Don’t forget PBC on FOX and FOX Deportes. Jarett Hurd vs Julian Williams. 154-pound World Championship. Thank you so much. We’ll see you next week during fight week.