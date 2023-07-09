Jaron Ennis defeats Roiman Villa – Boxing results

Jaron “Boots” Ennis (31-0, 28 KOs) looked out of this world good on Saturday night, beating Roiman Villa (26-2, 24 KOs) by a 10th round knockout win at the Boardwalk Hall in Atlantic City, New Jersey.

(Photo credit: Amanda Westcott/Showtime)

Ennis put Villa down hard in the 10th round from a right hand that laid him out. There was no getting up from that knockdown. The referee immediately stopped the fight t 1:27 of the round, and Villa stayed down for a long time.

Villa took too much punishment tonight, plodding forward and getting hit by Ennis as he moved every step of the way. The only thing missing from this fight was the lack of competitiveness.

“It’s a tough ask for Stanionis. He’s been off through no fault of his own, and he’s been off a year,” said Showtime president Stephen Espinoza to Fighthype when asked who Jaron Ennis should fight next following his tenth round knockout win over Roiman Villa on Saturday night.

“31 fights, I think he’s ready. He’s ready for anyone in the division,” said Stephen when asked if Boots Ennis is ready for Errol Spence Jr or Terence Crawford.

“That’s a tough ask to ask a fighter that has been off a year to take on Boots Ennis, but Stanionis is a warrior. If he’s interested in, like Boot says, he’ll fight anybody, from Thurman to Ugas to Spencee, Crawford, Crawley, he’ll take any of them,” Espinoza continued about Boots Ennis.

“Yeah, depending on what it is,” said Espinoza when asked if the Keith Thurman vs. Yordenis Ugas winner of their fight next August is the most likely next opponent for Ennis. You know, Boots. He likes to stay busy.

Depending on when Thurman-Ugas happens, he could wit around to the winner of that one. We’ll have to sit down and see what we want to do but look, I know what Boots is going to say; I know what Bozy is going to say.

“They’re going to want to fight again before the end of the year. if that’s what they’re going to do, then we are going to try and get the best fight possible, and it’ll happen by the end of the year.

“The best way to say it is it seems like he doesn’t have any weaknesses. This was a tough guy. Villa is a really experienced, tough guy. He’s probably the biggest puncher that Boots has faced in his career.

“He took some great shots. There’s no question about his chin, there’s no question about his defense, his offense, his speed. He’s the total package.