Jared Anderson To Face Unbeaten George Arias Next?

As fans know, red-hot heavyweight contender Jared Anderson, for many the most exciting and promising unbeaten young heavyweight out there right now, will next fight on April 8, on the Shakur Stevenson-Shuichiro Yoshino card in Newark, New Jersey. But who will Anderson’s opponent be? According to a number of sites, including Tapology.com, Anderson, 13-0(13) will face fellow unbeaten, George Arias, 18-0(7).

Let’s wait and see if the fight is 100 percent confirmed, but it looks like this will be the case. And this is a good fight, a good match up, potentially a dangerous one for Anderson. Arias of the Dominican Republic, now calling The Bronx in New York his home, is no big puncher but he is a more than capable boxer who has seen off some good fighters, a number of them having been unbeaten when facing him.

Arias has taken the “O” of, amongst others, Cassius Chaney and, last time out in June, Alante Green. It could be that at the very least Arias extends Anderson, who has yet to be taken beyond the sixth round, with 10 of Anderson’s wins coming in two rounds or less. Anderson of Toledo, Ohio is coming off an impressive second round stoppage of the usually durable Jerry Forrest, this fight having taken place in December.

Again, this one is an interesting fight, and a sign that Anderson is looking to step it up as far as the quality of his opposition is concerned and as far as he and his team are willing to take risks at this point.

An Anderson KO win would be something of a statement here, a quick KO win especially.

And while Anderson is an exciting puncher, he has also received plenty of publicity for the flamboyant costumes the 23 year old chooses to put on as he makes his way to the ring to fight. In short, Anderson is a whole lot of fun in a number of ways. Bob Arum has gone on record as saying he fully believes Anderson can rule the heavyweight division and that this year could be his big breakout year. 31 year old Arias will be looking to score the upset win on April 8.



