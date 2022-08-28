Jared Anderson Scores Another Quick KO With Stoppage Of Rovcanin; Ruiz-Ortiz Winner Next?

22 year old Jared Anderson once again showed his constantly growing army of fans and supporters why he is arguably the best young and unbeaten heavyweight prospect out there, with Anderson wiping out Miljan Rovcanin in a couple of rounds last night.

Fighting his experienced foe, Anderson, coming off a career long layoff of 8 months due to injury, was hoping to get some rounds in the bank. Instead, Anderson’s impressive right hand laid Rovcanin out just as round 2 was coming to an end. Now 12-0(12) Anderson is looking to step it up in competition in his next fight; with his promoter Bob Arum keen to do likewise – with the Top Rank boss mentioning names such as Filip Hrgovic for Anderson next year.

In blasting clean through Rovcanin, now 24-3(16) and winner of his previous five bouts, Anderson showed his mean streak, his nasty punching ability. Anderson is plenty young and he has time firmly on his side as a result, yet the 22 year old wants to be moved fast. Before last night’s fight, Anderson actually spoke of his willingnes to get in the ring with the winner of the September 4 duel between Andy Ruiz and Luis Ortiz.

That might be a step too far too quick, yet this calling for the fight shows how Anderson means business, and has total faith and belief in his fighting skills and ability. Anderson, who picked up a ton of valuable experience by sparring in camp with Tyson Fury (who, Anderson says, told him his career is “over”) looks like a future champion. Right now, Anderson has the definite look of a top contender, with the tag ‘prospect’ no longer suitable. Anderson will be fighting the big dogs next year, and maybe he will be taking them down one by one.

Who doesn’t want to see more of this fast, explosive and exciting young heavyweight puncher!