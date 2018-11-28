Jamie Munguia to be co-promoted by Golden Boy

Jaime Munguia (31-0 26 KOs) will be co-promoted by Golden Boy Promotions beginning in 2019 if the deal goes through, according to ESPN Deportes. WBO junior middleweight champion Munguia’s promoters at Zanfer Promotions reached a deal with Golden Boy to promote the talented 22-year-old Munguia, starting with his January 26 title defense against Takeshi Inoue (13-0-1, 7 KOs).





The announcement for the co-promotional deal between Golden Boy and Munguia is expected to be announced this month.

Golden Boy Promotions signing a co-promotional deal with Munguia is a win-win for both. Golden Boy needs another talented fighter they can match against Saul Canelo Alvarez besides Gennady Golovkin, and they need someone that has a chance for future growth. With Canelo, there’s no telling how much time he has as a top fighter at middleweight. Munguia is a big rugged guy at 5’11” that may be more well suited to middleweight when makes the leap to that weight class. Canelo is only 5’8″, and he could be worn down soon if he faces too many more guys like Golovin.

The Zanfer promoted Munguia teaming with Golden Boy would give them another talented fighter to fight on the streaming platform DAZN. Munguia could help attract interest from boxing fans in signing up with DAZN. Munguia doesn’t shy away from contact the way that Canelo does. He’s willing to get into the thick of things, throw power punches and try and beat his opponents into commission. That’s what makes Munguia so exciting to watch. He’s willing to bet that he can use his power and size to wear down his opponents before they can do the same with him.

Munguia is being groomed as a future opponent for Canelo Alvarez to fight. Right now, Canelo would be favored if they were to face each other right now, but that cold change in the future once the 22-year-old Munguia matures more and gets some experience. Since winning the World Boxing Organization 154 lb title earlier this year with a 4th round knockout win over champion Sadam Ali, Munguia has successfully defended his WBO title twice in beating Liam Smith and Brandon Cook.

Canelo Alvarez challenges for the WBA World super middleweight title next month on December 15 against champion Rocky Fielding at Madison Square Garden in New York. Canelo will be coming back down to middleweight to defend his WBC title. Munguia would like to face him if possible, but that’s not too likely. Golden Boy Promotions seem to be interested in matching former IBF middleweight champion David Lemieux against Canelo next May. Lemieux needs to win his fight against Tureano Johnson on the Canelo-Fielding undercard for him to have a chance of fighting Canelo next May. A win over Johnson is not assured. Lemieux could very well lose that fight if Johnson is able to recapture the form he had a couple of years ago.

Muguia’s title defense against #3 WBO Takeshi Inoue will be taking place on January 26 in either California or Texas. The venue for the fight is still be decided, but the fight will be taking place in one of those two states.