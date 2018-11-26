Gennady Golovkin To Sign With Either ESPN Or DAZN, Will Decide Before The End Of The Year!

Former middleweight king Gennady Golovkin, for some fans still the best 160 pounder in the sport right now, is reportedly close to making a decision on which TV network he will sign with as he resumes his career post-HBO. As per ESPN.com, Triple-G has narrowed it down to either ESPN or DAZN. Tom Loeffler, promoter of Golovkin, says his fighter will make his final decision before the end of the year.





“ESPN and DAZN are very interested in Gennady and in the running. Both have a big budget for GGG,” Loeffler said. “Gennady will make a decision this year on the direction he wants to go in. I’m going to give him the pros and cons of each offer and he is the one who will make the final decision.”

So which option will GGG choose? Which option should he choose? Recently, Eddie Hearn basically said that if GGG wants that big third fight with Canelo Alvarez, who has of course just signed a mega-money deal with DAZN, he must come to DAZN himself. The streaming service has behind it one enormous budget and it is probably likely GGG will go there.

As far as who GGG might fight upon his ring return, targeted for next spring some time, this is unknown. Will Triple-G follow Canelo up to the super-middleweight division, or will he opt to stay at 160 pounds? Still one of the biggest names and attractions in the sport despite the close decision loss to Canelo in their September Fight of The Year candidate rematch, GGG also remains ranked as a pound-for-pound fighter.

At age 36, 37 next year, Golovkin might not have too long left in his career, and he will no doubt want to plot a path that sees him take only big and meaningful fights. That third rumble with Canelo is of course the big one fans everywhere want to see, and if GGG does sign up with DAZN it would naturally make the third fight that much easier to make. Fans simply need to get closure on this particular rivalry. As do the two fighters themselves.