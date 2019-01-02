James DeGale Likely To Face Eubank Jr. In February, Then He Wants A Rematch With George Groves

An all-British super-middleweight showdown between James DeGale and Chris Eubank Junior is likely for February, on the 23rd, though the fight is yet to be officially confirmed – but former IBF 168 pound champ DeGale is already looking at what could be in store for him “after I beat Eubank”.







Speaking with Seconds Out, former Olympic gold medal winner DeGale doesn’t really like the vocal Eubank Jr. too much, but the man he is targeting to face in a rematch before they both retire, in George Groves, is a man DeGale “can’t stand.” While it might be foolish of DeGale – last seen avenging his shock decision loss to Caleb Truax with a points win of his own – to look past Eubank, he is right when he says there would be plenty of interest in a return between he and former WBA champ Groves.

It was way back in 2011 when Groves won a narrow decision over an unbeaten DeGale and “Chunky” has craved revenge ever since.

“I think that’s a massive fight,” DeGale said of a return with Groves. “Before we finish our careers we’d be stupid not to fight again. Let’s get it done, but he’s difficult to deal with, I’m not too sure what he’s gonna do. We’ll just see because, after I beat Eubank, I may just want to call it a day.”





Groves too might have wound up his career. He has not fought since being stopped by Callum Smith in the final of The World Boxing Super Series and Groves has yet to make up his mind regarding fighting on or retiring. With the new ITV boxing deal with Al Haymon pumping plenty of cash, and fan interest, in fights involving DeGale and Eubank, maybe Groves will be tempted to fight again if he can face the winner. Groves has already handily beaten Eubank, via unanimous decision, and he would no doubt feel more than capable of repeating that result.

Neither DeGale, Eubank nor Groves hold a world title, but there is significant fan interest in the fights the trio could make over the coming months. DeGale Vs. Eubank is a pretty tough fight to call now, seeing how both men have suffered defeats, but it could prove to be an explosive affair.