Jacobs vs. Rosado – live action

Undercard live results for Daniel Jacobs vs. Gabriel Rosado card:

Emmanuel Tagoe decisions Mason Menard

Lightweight contender Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) boxed his way to a less than impressive 10 round majority decision over Mason Menard (36-5, 25 KOs).

The judges scored it 95-95, 96-94, and 98-92. Tagoe did a lot of jabbing, moving, and showboating. Menard made the mistake of spending too much time on the outside, and that ruined his chances of winning.

Mahammadrasul Majidov stops Sahret Delgado

Heavyweight prospect Mahammadrasul Majidov (3-0, 3 KOs) scored a third-round knockout of Sahret Delgado (8-1, 7 KOs).

The 34-year-old former two-time Olympian bludgeoned Delgado with slow power shots until taking him out with a hard right hand in the third.

After the fight was stopped, Delgado needed a lot of time on his stool to recover from the knockout.

Former IBF/WBA 160-pound champion Daniel ‘Miracle Man’ Jacobs (36-3, 30 KOs) is looking to put on a show tonight against the always fought Gabe Rosado (25-12-1, 14 KOs) on DAZN in the headliner at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, in Hollywood, Florida, USA.

Jacobs, 33, takes a slight step up from his last fight against Julio Cesar Chavez Jr last December. Daniel’s reasons for hand-picking Rosado for his opponent started as being “personal” between them.

But lately, Jacobs has been saying that he didn’t have the best training, and he’d been out of the ring for a long time. Overall, Jacobs says he feels that Rosado was perfect for the kind of opponent he wanted after a year out of the ring.

Jacobs, DAZN, and Matchroom Boxing might have overestimated the lack of interest that fans would have in seeing Daniel take on Rosado.

The fact that fans have shown almost no interest in the Jacobs vs. Rosado fight shows that they made a mistake in making this the main event fight.

Common sense would tell you that the fans wouldn’t be interested in the Jacobs-Rosado fight, given that Rosado has three out of his last six fights and has a history of losing whenever he’s stepped up against better fighters.

It’s unclear how much pull Jacobs had in convincing DAZN and Matchroom to let him take this fight against Rosado. If this a case of Jacobs persuading them to let him take this easy fight, they’re going to need to be more firm in the future.

This is not good enough to attract attention, and you have to believe that DAZN should have put their foot down and told Jacobs that they’re not interested in seeing him fight another over-matched opponent on their network platform. For Jacobs to get another contract with DAZN, he’s likely going to need to start fighting better opposition soon.

For boxing fans that might have forgotten, Jacobs’ last opponent was Julio Cesar Chavez Jr, and that was a godawful fight.

Jacobs should be fighting these type of super middleweights on DAZN:

David Benavidez

Edgar Berlanga

Callum Smith

Caleb Plant

Billy Joe Saunders

By Jacobs fighting Rosado, it’ll keep him in the running for an eventual rematch against Golovkin or Canelo. Those are two fights that Jacobs badly wants, but he’s got to keep winning to make sure that he gets a chance in the future.