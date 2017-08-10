Interview with Jimmy Montoya – Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame Presidents Award Recipient

The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame is pleased to present Jimmy Montoya with the Presidents Award for his lifetime achievement in boxing. When talking about some of the most outstanding trainers in the world, Montoya ranks high on the list. He’s worked with over 400 fighters worldwide and produced 17 champions throughout his career. His impressive roster includes well respected and recognized fighters like Mikkel Kessler, Hector Camacho, Alexis Arguello, Juan Meza, Tony Lopez and many more.

This year the Presidents Award will be presented to Montoya for his lifetime achievements and exceptional career in boxing. Michelle Correlas with the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame says, “His entire life has been dedicated to boxing. 44 years of his life was given to the sport, so this year we would like to show him our appreciation for that. We felt he is especially deserving of this since one of his fighters, Sandoval is being inducted into the Hall of Fame this year. I felt he was worthy of this award.”

The Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame will host its fifth class of Hall of Fame Inductees at the Caesars Palace Ballroom Aug 11 and Aug 12 in Las Vegas. The 2017 NBHOF Boxing Class includes Thomas Hearns, Erik Morales, Michael Carbajal, Salvador Sanchez, Ken Norton, Lucia Rijker and Richie Sandoval. Non-boxer inductees include Rafael Garcia, Elias Ghanem, Mel Greb, Debbie Munch and Davey Pearl.





The stigma that lingered back in the day of Montoya being an overlooked trainer is far behind him, and has been for many years now. Today he is recognized as one of the top “Presidential” trainers in the world. While training just outside of Nevada, Montoya sat down for a brief interview about the honors.

Vanessa McConnell: Congratulations on receiving the Presidential Award from the Nevada Boxing Hall of Fame, how does it feel to receive such a prestigious award?

Montoya: Thank You. I feel great. This is very special to me. Because of my work a lot of champs were created, so I feel good.

Vanessa McConnell: When asked exactly how many fighters has he worked with. Montoya laughed.





Montoya: You know what? I had the biggest table in the world. So many and my own champions I started from nothing, 17 of them. I have a lot of fighters that I have worked with. I worked with Marvin Campbell way back in the years and even my latest one is Mikkel Kessler. He retired and he’s starting again so I got to train him. I’m telling you, I have a lot of them.

Vanessa McConnell: When asked why he thinks he’s never been inducted into the hall of fame. He laughed again, even more hysterically this time.

Montoya: That’s my question. I have respect for everyone on the board and all the top trainers that are known as number one. But I’ve beat every one of them. I was called by a reporter trying to put me into the International Boxing Hall of Fame. Whether it happens or not, it’s ok, but in my heart I know who I am. I received a bronze medal from Obama after Joe Lewis died, there was only a few and the one that got it before me was Mandela. So I feel good! It feels damn good that I was luck enough to be in the company of Cassius Clay and all those great people.

Vanessa McConnell: What is his personal achievement that he was most proud of?

Montoya: I saved every promoter every time they were short. Two days, six hours, whatever. I fill the gap. I viewed that too big to lose thing. So what I would do, I would tell my fighter let’s train our ass off and let’s surprise them. Not only that, I’m going to make them pay you well for fighting that fight. And they would, and a lot of times we won. We won three titles doing that.

Vanessa McConnell: A record and reputation that speaks for itself, Awesome! Congratulations again…and thanks for your time!

Montoya: Thank you!