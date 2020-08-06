If Lomachenko vs Lopez Falls Through, Loma Could Face Felix Verdejo In October

Fans may have read about how the scheduled October 3 lightweight unification showdown between pound-for-pound king Vasyl Lomachenko and unbeaten red-hot talent Teofimo Lopez is in some jeopardy due to how Lopez is asking for more money. The fight, one that should have been in the history books by now (postponed from earlier this year due to you know what!) has plenty of fan interest; largely due to the trash talk and ultra-confidence that has come from unbeaten 23 year old Lopez.

It will be a shame if this fight fails to see the light of day, but a boost in Lopez’ pay might not be forthcoming (especially if no paying fans are permitted to attend the fight). So, according to “sources” who spoke with Ringtv.com, a Plan-B is in place: Loma may fight Puerto Rico’s Felix Verdejo instead.

This fight is not as hot or as intriguing as Loma Vs. Lopez, but it is no dud (especially as a late replacement fight). Verdejo, who won impressively on July 16 when he iced Will Madera in a round, called for a fight with Lomachenko immediately afterwards. The two did meet as amateurs way back when, actually at the 2012 Olympics in London, and Verdejo has forever since been hoping to get a shot at avenging the decision loss he suffered.

Verdejo, 27-1(17) was, not too long ago, looked at by plenty as the next big star out of Puerto Rico, before he hit a speed bump and was beaten by Antonio Lozada Torres in March of 2018. Since that TKO defeat, Verdejo has won four on the spin, two by KO, and the 27 year old seems to be back on the right track. It goes without saying how a win over Lomachenko would be huge for Verdejo.

Again, the fight we want is Lomachenko Vs. Lopez, but as a back-up fight, Loma Vs. Verdejo would prove adequate at the very least. Is Lomachenko getting a little bit past his best, ready to be taken even? Maybe. At age 32, and inactive for almost a full year, Loma might no longer be the all-conquering force he was when he was destroying guys like Guillermo Rigondeaux and Nicholas Walters.

Maybe.