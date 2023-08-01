“If Dubois Catches Usyk, He Won’t Know What’s Hit Him” Says Warren

It could prove to be a pretty big “if,” but “if” Daniel Dubois manages to catch defending WBA/IBF/WBO heavyweight champ when he challenges him in Poland on August 26th, Usyk “won’t know what’s hit him.” This is according to Dubois’ promoter Frank Warren. Warren, who has been saying for some time how he feels the “time is right” for Dubois to do it, says he really does believe his guy will pull off the upset later this month.

Speaking with Sky Sports, Warren again pointed to the Usyk-Derek Chisora fight, the promoter saying how there was “nothing in that fight early on.” Warren also says Usyk’s two wins over Anthony Joshua came over an AJ who “wasn’t firing like he was.” Warren says he would not have put Dubois in a ring with Usyk if he didn’t truly believe he would beat him.

“I fancy him big time in the fight,” Warren said of the once-beaten Dubois. “He’s young, he’s strong, sometimes it’s your moment and I think it’s his moment. I know that if he catches Usyk, Usyk won’t know what’s hit him. Can he cope with that power?”

It is an interesting question Warren asks. Usyk, as special as he is, does really only have those two wins over Joshua to his name up at heavyweight, with his more special performances and wins coming down at cruiserweight. AJ did catch Usyk with some shots, more so in the second fight, but to the body. We still don’t know how Usyk will handle it if a huge, power-packed heavyweight detonates one on his chin.

But here’s that word again – “if.”

“If” Dubois catches Usyk, what happens? We’ll find out, or we won’t find out, on August 26th in Poland. Can Usyk make Dubois miss all night, or at least make him miss with his bombs all night? Or will “Dynamite” manage to blow up the defending heavyweight champ’s chin? The closer we get to this fight, the more intriguing it becomes.

