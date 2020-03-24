Robert Helenius Waiting For WBA Final Eliminator, Shot At Joshua

It really would be quite a story if, at the advanced age of 36, or 37, Robert Helenius got his very first shot at the world heavyweight title. And this is just what the super-experienced Finn in aiming for. Fresh off his shock KO win over an unbeaten and highly ranked Adam Kownacki, Helenius is waiting for confirmation of a WBA final eliminator, and then, providing he gets the win, a shot at Anthony Joshua.

Helenius, who has been a pro fighter since right back in 2008 and has been in with a number of big names and has also sparred a number of world champions, Joshua included, tells Sky Sports he is certain he would defeat Joshua. “I’m planning a Viking invasion [of the UK],” Helenius said.

“I think it would be a very interesting fight,” Helenius said of he and AJ. “I would like that very much. It would be fireworks and tactics. I was very surprised he got knocked down [and out by Andy Ruiz]. He made mistakes , but he did well in the second fight. Ruiz and me are very different fighters. We are the same height, Anthony and me. I’ve been in camp with him, I have nothing personal against him. I think highly of him, and I like him a lot, but I think I would beat him. Of course, the Vikings have been there [the UK] many times.”

Helenius, 30-3(19) is now waiting for that final eliminator to be called by the WBA. And the dangerous puncher says he does not care who he fights in the final eliminator; with guys like Ruiz and Luis Ortiz ranked above him in the current WBA rankings.

“I hope I will get the biggest fight. I don’t realy care who I’m fighting next, so I’m going to be ready for whoever comes in my way,” Helenius said.

Helenuis Vs. Ruiz would be a very interesting fight, as would Helenius Vs. Ortiz. And again, it really would be some story if Helenius managed to get as far as fighting for the world title at this late stage in his up and down career. And imagine if “The Viking” managed to actually win the title!