Heavyweight Moses Itauma Blows Away Demsey McKean In A Round!

Sensational 19 year old British heavyweight star of the future Moses Itauma was supposed to be given perhaps the toughest test of his 11-fight pro career tonight on the big Usyk-Fury II card in Saudi Arabia.

Instead, in a battle of southpaws, Itauma blasted out Australia’s Demsey McKean in chillingly straightforward fashion. A big left hand to the head dropped the once-beaten McKean, with the 34 year old managing to get back up.

Shortly after, another, bigger left hand to the head put McKean on the canvas again, with the stricken fighter being span around and left, first in a sitting position on the mat, and then on his face, this as he instinctively tried to rise again. It was breathtaking stuff from Itauma, and it was all over after a mere 1:57 of the opening session.

Now 11-0-(9), Itauma’s biggest problem may well be finding testing fights. Who on earth do they match this Phenom with next? McKean, who had trained hard and was sure his experience – his sole loss coming via late stoppage at the hands of Filip Hrgovic – would test Itauma hard, really did not know what hit him.

Itauma, so fast, of both hand and foot, seems to be the real deal in every way. So accurate, so spiteful with his punches, Itauma is in and out before his opponent even has a chance to get anything set. Itauma barely broke a sweat tonight, this against a good, tough fighter who genuinely believed he would take the teenager into deep waters.

Moses is set to return on the stacked card in Riyadh on February 22, but again, who will be willing to step into the ring with him without being paid very, very handsomely?

It really does look for all the world that Moses Itauma will not only become a world champion in the near future, but that he may well become a true great, a true star, over the coming years.

Believe the hype.

Imagine, if you will, Itauma facing fellow unbeaten British big man Johnny Fisher! Imagine Itauma in there with a top-five ranked heavyweight next?