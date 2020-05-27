Hearn Says There Is Huge Demand For Dillian Whyte – Francis Ngannou Clash

Hearn To Talk With Dana White To Make It Happen

“We have to take this seriously,” Eddie Hearn on a fight between Dillian Whyte and Francis Ngannou.

For the past couple of weeks or so, Dillian Whyte has been sticking it to MMA giant Francis Ngannou pretty good, calling him names as well as calling him out. Ngannou has responded, even to the extent that he said he might be agreeable to boxing match with Whyte. And now promoter Eddie Hearn has told Sky Sports about the enormous fan demand he has been getting for him to make this fight happen.

“I never really thought we would take this too seriously, but in the last week we have to take it seriously,” Hearn said. “The aim for Dillian Whyte is to become a world boxing champion, but I wouldn’t be surprised at all to see Dillian Whyte against Ngannou towards the end of this year. Obviously we know Povetkin is next, but whether it’s October, November, December. I’m going to be reaching out to Dana White and saying: ‘Tell me how this works? Can we actually do this? Are we doing it in a ring? Are we doing it in a cage? Are we doing one round of each other?’”

Each of the three scenarios Hearn mentioned would prove incredibly interesting, not to mention exciting. Whyte has that brief MMA background, while Ngannou did initially train as a boxer. Put them together, in either a ring, a cage, or a bit of both, and, well, it wouldn’t be for the squeamish.

I don’t know about you, but I’m more excited about seeing Whyte get it on with Ngannou than I am about seeing Whythe fight Povetkin (no disrespect to Povetkin). Let’s hope Hearn and White can get together, thrash out an agreeable deal and make this one happen. This is not “just another crossover fight.” This one has genuine zing about it!

“It’s really got a lot of momentum and a lot of promise,” Hearn said. “I think there’s a really good chance it could happen.”

My fingers are crossed, are yours?