Hearn Says He’s Working On An October 30 Date For Dillian Whyte, In The UK

It turns out Dillian Whyte won’t be heading to the US to fight this year after all. The plan for Whyte was for him to fight in the US, possibly against Jermaine Franklin, possibly on the Canelo under-card. Obviously, Canelo is not fighting in September as was planned (set instead to return to the ring in November.) Whyte doesn’t want to sit around and wait, and Eddie Hearn has told IFL TV that he is working on finalising an October 20 fight for Whyte, in the UK.

Hearn has yet to announce an opponent. However, when reading the news that Andy Ruiz (a man Whyte wants to fight) is in line to fight Charles Martin, Hearn said he’d very much like to match the two winners – Ruiz or Martin against Whyte if he beats his TBA on October 30. Hearn says he thinks Ruiz beats Martin but added that “if Martin beats Ruiz it makes the Dillian Whyte fight a really big fight.”

It would indeed be good to see Whyte, 28-2(19) fight either Ruiz or Martin, but of course the thing Whyte both wants and deserves is a world title fight. Who knows how things will look as far as the world heavyweight title picture goes in 2022. But Whyte must win his next fight, whoever it’s against, and he needs to look good. Maybe it will be Franklin after all.

As for Ruiz Vs. Martin, this is a solid fight between two former champions and though Ruiz will likely be a significant favourite, anything could happen. Ruiz, 34-2(22) sure ate a lot of punches from Chris Arreola when he made his ring return in May. While southpaw Martin looked pretty good in stopping Gerald Washington back in February. Martin has apparently been working hard in the gym; calling Whyte out as he did.

Ruiz, Martin, Whyte, three good fighters who all want the same thing. Ruiz and Martin have been there before (albeit reigning as champion for a short while), Whyte is still awaiting his shot.