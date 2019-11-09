Hearn Says Gennady Golovkin Will Be Back In Jan. Or Feb.

Third Fight With Canelo In May?





According to a short news bit from ESPN.com, promoter Eddie Hearn met with Gennady Golovkin on Thursday of this week, to discuss the former world middleweight champ and now two-time IBF belt-holder’s next fight. Hearn says GGG will meet his IBF mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta in either January or February, possibly in Chicago, and that the hope will then be for a third massive fight between Triple-G and Canelo Alvarez to go down in May.

Hearn stated that this will largely depend on the Mexican star, whether or not Canelo either wants to or is able to fight a third war with GGG in May. Of course, Golovkin, who took substantial punishment in his grueling decision win over Sergiy Derevyanchenko last time out, has to come through okay against the unbeaten Szeremta, 21-0(5).

But despite the fact that, in the opinion of many (this fan included) GGG won both fights one and two with Canelo, it seems it is the latter who is calling the shots. We fans want to see a third batte between Golovkin and Canelo and we want it bad, but will it happen? At best Canelo seems to have a mixed mind, at worst he has zero interest in fighting Golovkin a third time; believing as he does that he won fight two.





And if the third fight did happen, what weight would it be fought at? Canelo bulked up, added some serious muscle to his frame, and looked good in his history-making KO win over Sergey Kovalev. It might prove to be a heck of a lot of work for Canelo to drop back down to 160. Might we see a GGG-Canelo III at a weight other than middleweight – at 168 maybe, or even at a catch-weight somewhere inbetween 168 and 175? Golovkin won’t follow Canelo and go up as high as 175, will he? Who knows.

For now, Canelo is relaxing, enjoying the plaudits coming his way for his achievement of winning world belts at four different weights. Golovkin has the urge to fight again as soon as he can. Let’s just hope both stars get what they want in 2020.