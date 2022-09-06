Hearn Has “Doubts” Fury vs Joshua Will Happen As Soon As December

“Personally, I Don’t Believe Fury Is Serious About This”

Eddie Hearn, speaking with Talk Sport, has confirmed that, yes, somebody from Team-Tyson Fury has contacted him – this last night, with George Warren calling Hearn – about a possible mega-fight between Fury and Anthony Joshua. However, Hearn, admits he is “doubtful” the fight actually happens as soon as this year. Hearn says that as soon as he told Joshua the Fury fight was, perhaps, there for him, AJ said instantly, “let’s do it.”

As fans are aware, Fury posted a video on social media yesterday, in which he said he is willing to “give Joshua an opportunity to fight me for the WBC heavyweight championship of the world and the lineal championship in the next few months.”

“I’m giving you a few months’ notice,” Fury said to Joshua. “If you’re interested, I’ll send you a date over and we can rumble. If not, I will select another opponent.”

So, is Fury being 100 percent serious (remember, it wasn’t long ago at all when Fury announced what seemed like his umpteenth retirement, before he then said he would only fight Oleksandr Usyk for half a billion; while Fury even called out both Derek Chisora and Manuel Charr not too long back)? No wonder Hearn has his doubts. If Fury IS serious, will he be reasonable at the negotiating table?

“I would love to get excited about this,” Hearn told Talk Sport this morning. “Because it’s a fight I get stopped in the street for more than any other. Don’t forget, we signed for this fight last year before the arbitration forced the [third] Deontay Wilder fight for Fury. The message is quite clear from AJ, we don’t want to get involved in a backwards and forwards, we want the fight, it’s the fight he’s wanted a long time. If the fight is there and they’re serious, and I have my doubts, but for the good of trying to make it happen let’s believe Tyson Fury and I said to (co-promoter) George Warren last night, get the details and the offer over to us.”

Fury has, of course, said so, so much over the recent period, we just don’t have any idea what he is really thinking, what he really wants to do. Will Fury-Joshua – a fight Hearn says is five times bigger than Fury-Usyk – really happen as soon as December? Your guess is as good as absolutely anybody’s!