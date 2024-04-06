Haney’s Ego Spirals: Is the Champ Underestimating Pitbull Cruz?

Devin Haney is showing symptoms of having an out-of-control ego, believing he’s all-powerful and capable of beating anyone, including the new star on the block, Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz.

When asked about the possibility of fighting newly crowned IBF light welterweight champion Pitbull Cruz (26-2-1, 18 KOs), WBC champ Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) said he would make him look average like the other fighters he’s beaten.

Devin made it clear that there’s nothing special about the 25-year-old Pitbull Cruz and that he will embarrass him. The way Haney said it, you could tell that Cruz’s arrival threatens him and that he’s showing the classic signs of jealousy at the attention he’s receiving.

Cruz: The New Fan Favorite

“It’s good. It’s good for the sport of boxing,” Devin Haney told the media when told that IBF light welterweight champion Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz is interested in fighting him. “If he’s really serious, that’s a fight that I will explore once I’m victorious on April 20th.

“It will be no different. I will make him look mediocre. I will make him look average like I do these guys. They don’t give me credit. It’s not as easy as they think it is. I just make it look that way,” said Haney about how he would school Pitbull Cruz if they fight.

With his impressive victory over IBF light welterweight champion Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero, Pitbull Cruz has taken much of the attention away from Haney’s fight with Ryan Garcia on April 20th. Some fans believe he has already seemingly surpassed Devin in popularity.

Is Cruz the Antidote to Haney’s Style?

It must be frustrating for Haney to watch the new kid on the block, Pitbull Cruz, gain a bigger fanbase and receive more attention than him after just one big win, but he’s got a more entertaining, fan-friendly style that fits in with what people want to see from fighters.

Finesse-level fighters generally don’t receive much attention. Hence, fighters like Shakur Stevenson fail to gain traction with fans and are booed out of the ring for their fights.

Cruz mentioned wanting to fight WBC champion Haney, among others. It’s unclear how serious Cruz is about fighting Haney because he mentioned that he was more interested in fighting entertaining fighters who come to fight and ain’t Haney, who is more a hit, run & hold type.