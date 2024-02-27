Haney Goes on the Attack: Accuses Ryan of Being Drunk, Pushing for Delay

Devin Haney says Ryan Garcia was “drunk” today during their press conference in New York to promote their clash on April 20th. Apparently, Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) could smell alcohol on Ryan’s breath during their face-off for their clash on DAZN PPV at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

It’s unknown whether Haney was just messing around, trying to lower the image of Ryan with the fans and media in order to give himself a boost or if he was serious.

“You’re drunk! You’re an alcoholic!” Devin Haney said he smelled liquor on Ryan Garcia’s breath 😬 (via @fighthype) pic.twitter.com/nlw6uOxdCS — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) February 27, 2024

Whatever the reason, he seems kind of a weasel-like move to accuse an opponent of being drunk during the build-up because the idea is to promote the fight, not downgrade it.

Haney Accuses Ryan of Being Drunk

“Ryan was at the press conference, drunk as a skunk, but hopefully, he gets it together by April 20th, and I’m going to have him punch drunk on that date,” said Devin Haney to the media talking about Ryan Garcia after their New York press conference ended today.

“This is what I know. Ryan is reaching out to my team, DAZN, and Golden Boy, and we’re all talking about it. Ryan is trying to get the fight moved to a later date in Vegas. He keeps saying it’s on May 4th, but it can’t be on May 4th. Canelo is fighting on May 4th,” Haney continued.

“It’s Always Been Devin Haney vs. Everybody”

“He keeps saying, ‘We can do it on Cinco de Mayo.’ We can’t do it, so what is he talking about? It’s always been Devin Haney vs. everybody. I’ve got a good team around me. The world is tuning into it, and I can’t wait.”

Ryan had said that the world disliked Haney, and he responded to that message by saying it’s him “vs. everybody.”

“I’m excited to give the fans a great fight. Tell Ryan, ‘Don’t pull out. Don’t try and get the fight nowhere else,” said Haney. “The fight needs to be here in New York City on April 20th, and it’s going to be massive.

“It’s that big. It’s the media capital of the world. Look at how many guys are here right now and capture it. This is where we get the eyeballs that we need. The fight will do great anywhere, but there’s no better place than New York right now,” said Haney.

Tax-wise, it would be better to stage the Haney vs. Garcia fight in Las Vegas rather than a high-tax state like New York. Haney obviously doesn’t care, but Ryan does and if he gets his way, the venue will be moved to Las Vegas, possibly at the MGM.