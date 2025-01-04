Haney Fights in March

Devin Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) will return in March to resume his career. He has many options available to him, from 135 to 147. It’s good news that Devin, 26, has decided to come back because it was thought that he would sit and wait until Ryan Garcia’s suspension ended so he could try and set up a rematch.

Haney’s Back

Devin finally decided to return to action after sitting idle since his loss to Ryan on April 20th. Many fans have given up on the former two-division world champion after losing to Garcia by a 12-round majority decision and then choosing to initiate a lawsuit afterward based on the low levels of the banned PED Ostarine that he tested positive for.

A rematch with Garcia will not be possible for Haney’s next fight in March, as he is suspended until around April 20, 2025.

It will be difficult for Haney to rebuild his career because that loss to Garcia was brutal, and the subsequent lawsuit worsened things. It was like throwing fuel on the fire. He should have got back in the ring and won a couple of fights before pushing for a rematch with Garcia. The fight will still be available once his suspension ends.

Options For Haney

– Jack Catterall

– Teofimo Lopez

– Alberto Puello

– Sandor Martin

– Josh Taylor

– Jose Ramirez

– Gary Antuanne Russell

– Regis Prograis

– Jose ‘Rayo’ Valenzuela

Any of these guys would be perfect for Haney if he felt courageous and willing to take on fighters who would have a chance of beating him. Fighting WBA light welterweight champion Rayo Valenzuela would give Haney a chance to capture a world title in his first fight back. That would look brave on his part.

Former undisputed 140-lb champion Josh Taylor would be an interesting option because he’s only a few years away from becoming the top guy in the weight class. Despite no longer holding a world title, he’s still popular in his native Scotland.