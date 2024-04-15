Haney Dreams of 1 Million PPV Buys, But Reality May Be Different

Devin Haney predicts his fight against Ryan Garcia will do 1 million buys on DAZN PPV this Saturday night at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Haney’s prediction of 1M buys seems wildly out of touch with reality.

That’s an ambitious number that WBC light welterweight champion Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) is predicting, but it doesn’t sound realistic given the lack of buzz for his fight with Ryan.

The only one attracting attention is Ryan, while Haney drones on, talking down the fight by describing it as a mismatch 24/7 and having no clue what he’s hurting what little interest there is by scaring away potential buyers.

Haney sounds like a broken record, stuck on boring. Nothing new from this guy, and he’s a real drag on the promotion. I think Haney was better when he wasn’t speaking. Totally useless in creating interest in the fight.

Skepticism and Sobering Numbers

Devin’s prediction seems a tad bit off the mark for these reasons:

Sluggish Ticket Sales: There is zero buzz about this fight on social media from fans, and it’s looking bad right now. It was a red flag to see Devin’s dad, Bill, taking to social media yesterday to beg fans to purchase tickets and order it on PPV.

There is zero buzz about this fight on social media from fans, and it’s looking bad right now. It was a red flag to see Devin’s dad, Bill, taking to social media yesterday to beg fans to purchase tickets and order it on PPV. Weak Undercard: The undercard for this event is beyond words horrible. There isn’t one notable fight that fans are showing interest in seeing. The co-feature fight is Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Sean McComb.

The undercard for this event is beyond words horrible. There isn’t one notable fight that fans are showing interest in seeing. The co-feature fight is Arnold Barboza Jr. vs. Sean McComb. Ryan’s Erratic Behavior: Garcia’s disengaged, strange interviews highlight his lack of preparation, aside from his fan base. He doesn’t look in great shape, and seems only partially concentrating on his fight with Haney.

Garcia’s disengaged, strange interviews highlight his lack of preparation, aside from his fan base. He doesn’t look in great shape, and seems only partially concentrating on his fight with Haney. Limited Fan Interest: The interest in this fight and the card isn’t what it needs to be for it to bring in the lofty 1 million buys that Haney is predicting. Boxing fans on social media are predicting the event will bring in between 150 000 and 300,000 buys, and the brunt of those buys will likely come from Ryan’s 11 million followers.

Haney’s last fight brought in only 50K buys against Regis Prograis last December on DAZN PPV

The Fight: Will it Sell Itself?

“I think it’s going to do a million. This fight is big,” said Haney to the Million Dollaz Worth of Game YouTube channel, predicting his fight against Ryan Garcia will do 1 million buys on DAZN PPV this Saturday night.

“People really want to see this fight. It’s big. It’s been a long time coming. We got to see if he’s playing crazy or if he’s really. We don’t know. Right now, it’s my time, and that’s what I’m going to show. I’m in a grove where I can’t be beat. It won’t be close,’ said Haney.

“He can’t let Devin be Devin. He has to let Devin be somebody who knows somebody named Devin Haney. Keep him inside a box so that everything is in control,” said trainer Derrick James to the DAZN Boxing YouTube channel about Ryan Garcia needing to control Devin Haney inside the ring this Saturday night in their clash in Brooklyn, New York.