Guillermo Rigondeaux talks Lomachenko: I will stop this guy

Unbeaten and avoided super-bantamweight ruler Guillermo Rigondeaux was not too impressed with Vasyl Lomachenko’s hugely dominant stoppage win over massive underdog Miguel Marriaga. Though Lomachenko supporters are heaping praise on the super-featherweight for his latest performance, fellow southpaw Rigondeaux says Lomachenko did as expected (check) and needs to fight better opposition (check).

And we all know who Rigondeax, 17-0(11) wants to see Lomachenko, 9-1(7) face next: himself. Taking to twitter after Lomachenko’s straightforward, show-boat of a win over Marriaga, “Rigo” made it clear he is not as impressed with the Ukrainian as the rest of us are.

“We all know he can fight, the problem is that he is fighting someone that is not fighting back and I will!” Rigondeaux wrote. “I will stop this guy. (to the fans) stop booing Marriaga. It is your fault for expecting the impossible. Boo Lomachenko for not demanding a better opponent. Please! Even my baby son can beat someone that is not fighting back. Can’t wait to hear what the #fakeboxingnews is going to say. Some fighters demand bigger pay and lesser opponents. I demand better pay and the best opponents.”





It now has to be hoped that a deal can be thrashed out and that these two will actually fight. Why? The two best-skilled boxers in the world need the acid test and maybe, if a weight for the fight can be arranged (we could stand another catch-weight affair if that is what it takes for this one to get made) they will both get it by fighting one another.

Unless he moves up to lightweight and tackles either Mikey Garcia or Jorge Linares, a Rigondeaux fight is the biggest, best and most interesting fight out there for Lomachenko. For Rigondeaux, a fight with Lomachenko is the only super-fight he stands any chance of getting.

Lomachenko is expected to be back in action in December, Rigondeaux would arguably make the best challenge for him right now. At age 36 (37 next month), the Cuban technician cannot afford to waste time, so hopefully he and his team will be reasonable at the negotiating table (if things even get that far).

Lomachenko-Rigondeaux, at, say 128 pounds, would be one fascinating proposition.