Guillermo Rigondeaux Left With “20 Percent Of His Vision” Due to “Freak Accident”

Reports have come out regarding the “freak accident” Cuban stylist and one-time pound-for-pounder Guillermo Rigondeaux was the victim of in his home yesterday. As per a news story from El Nuevo Herald, who Rigo’s manager Alex Bornote spoke with, the 41 year old suffered bad facial burns as his pressure cooker exploded in the kitchen of his Miami home. Rigondeaux was rushed to the hospital, where it was discovered Guillermo had lost around 80 percent of his eyesight.

Thankfully, reports say the doctors believe Rigondeaux will be able to make a full recovery in time.

“When the pot exploded and we saw how Rigondeaux was left, we thought the worst,” Bornote said. “Because his face and eyes looked very bad as a result of the impact of the explosion.”

We can all hope Rigondeaux does indeed regain his full vision. How this will affect Rigondeaux’ ring career we can only guess at this point. Rigondeaux is coming off a loss to big underdog Vincent Astrolabio, who he dropped a decision to in Dubai just days ago. That loss had plenty of fans feeling the slick southpaw’s career at top level might be coming to an end and now this blow may indeed signal the end.

Bornote did say, however, that Rigondeaux’ next fight after the Astrolabio defeat was already being worked on.

“The important thing now is that he recovers his vision completely and later we will make a determination about his future,” Rigo’s manager stated.

So who knows, maybe we have indeed seen the last of this once seemingly untouchable boxer in action. Very much a love or hate figure due to his “boring,” or, if you are an admirer of “El Chacal,” his “masterful” style of fighting, Rigondeaux certainly divided opinions. But now, everyone will be pulling for Guillermo, hoping he does make that fast and full recovery.

Currently 20-3(13), Rigondeaux is a former ruler at super-bantamweight and at bantamweight. As an amateur, Rigondeaux compiled a truly astonishing 374-12 record. Rigondeaux won a gold medal in Sydney in 2000, and a second gold at Athens four years later.