Gonzalez-Rungvisai, Cuadras-Estrada & Inoue-Nieves LA Workout quotes

Six of the top super flyweights in the world will compete this Saturday night, September 9 from the legendary StubHub Center in Carson, CA and televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT.

Headlining “SUPERFLY”, WBC Super Flyweight World Champion SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI, (42-4-1, 38 KO’s), of Si Sa Ket, Thailand defends his title for the first time against former WBC Super Flyweight Champion ROMAN “CHOCOLATITO” GONZALEZ, (46-1-0, 38 KO’s), televised live on HBO Boxing After Dark beginning at 10:15 p.m. ET/PT.





The Rungvisai/Gonzalez clash is a rematch of their epic ‘Fight of the Year’ candidate on March 18. 2017, at Madison Square Garden, won by Rungvisai.

Co-featured on the HBO Boxing After Dark telecast is the long awaited United States debut of NAOYA “THE MONSTER” INOUE, (13-0-0, 11 KO’s) of Yokohama, Japan defending his WBO Super Flyweight Title against top contender ANTONIO “CARITA” NIEVES, (17-1-2, 9 KO’s) of Cleveland, Ohio.

Opening the telecast, former WBC Super Flyweight World Champion CARLOS “PRINCIPE” CUADRAS, (36-1-1, 27 KO’s)) of Mexico City will battle fellow rival countrymen and former flyweight world champion JUAN FRANCISCO “EL GALLO” ESTRADA, (35-2-0, 25 KO’s) of Sonora, Mexico in a 12-round WBC Super Flyweight Title Eliminator.

Below are quotes from their media workouts today in front of a huge gathering of international boxing media in town for the fight.





SRISAKET SOR RUNGVISAI

“I’m very excited to fight Roman again. Many people did not believe I won but I know that I was victorious and will prove again that I am better on Saturday night.”

“The head butts were not intentional at all. He was bending over also and I’m a southpaw and he’s orthodox, sometimes that happens. I’m not a dirty fighter at all.”

“I’m very excited about fighting in Los Angeles, there are a great many people from Thailand here and I look forward to performing in front of them.”

“I’ve heard great things about the StubHub Center and the wars that have taken place there,

“I’ll be well prepared on Saturday night.”

ROMAN “CHOCOLATITO” GONZALEZ

“I’m very glad to have the rematch. As soon as the last fight was over I wanted the chance to regain my title.”

“We had a great camp in Japan, it was very peaceful and we were able to work on a very good strategy to win on Saturday night.”

“After fighting him once I know what he does well and I know how to combat that.”

“It’s an honor to be part of such a great card with these champions, the fans will definitely get their monies worth on Saturday night.”

NAOYO INOUE

“It’s an honor to fight in American and on HBO. I’ve wanted to come here for that last couple of years.”

“Nieves is very tough, a strong fighter with nothing to lose and everything to gain, this is a very formidable foe.”

“Right now my only thoughts are on Nieves but of course I want to fight the best in the division.”

“I started boxing at a very age and have always loved it, I’ve done well so far but need to continuing working hard to improve.”

ANTONIO NIEVES

“I don’t pay attention to the odds or listen to the naysayers. If I didn’t think I could win I wouldn’t have taken this fight.”

“We’ll see if he lives up to the hype, he’s never faced anyone as good as me.”

“My plan is to steal the show, no one is expecting anything from me so there’s no pressure.”

“I’ve always wanted to be a world champion, this Saturday night I get my belt.”

CARLOS CUADRAS

“I want my belt back; I beat ‘Chocolatito’ in Los Angeles. They take my belt, then he loses to Rungvisai so now there’s a rematch and I have to beat Estrada for an opportunity to fight for my belt.”

“Estrada can’t beat me, he can’t even show up here today to work out, a true chicken.”

“I’m very confident I’ll beat Estrada, he a good fighter but I’m much better,”

“Camp was tough in Mexico, we worked very hard to win on Saturday night.”