Golovkin-Martirosyan expecting huge numbers at StubHub Center

The World Middleweight Championship battle between boxing’s longest-reigning champion GENNADY “GGG” GOLOVKIN and two-time world title challenger and fellow 2004 Olympian VANES “THE NIGHTMARE” MARTIROSYAN is one hot ticket! The Cinco De Mayo extravaganza will take place on Saturday, May 5, under the stars at StubHub Center in Carson, Calif. HBO World Championship Boxing® will televise it live at 11:00 p.m. ET/PT. Golovkin (37-0-1, 33 KOs), from Karaganda, Kazakhstan will be looking to successfully defend his middleweight crown for a record-tying 20th consecutive time when he goes mano a mano against Martirosyan (36-3-1, 21 KOs), a native of Armenia who hails from Glendale, Calif.





Golovkin and Martirosyan boast a combined record of 73-3-2 (54 KOs) — a winning percentage of 94% with close to 3/4 of those victories coming by way of knockout.

Exciting all-action undercard bouts, featuring current and former world champions, are expected to be announced this week.

“Gennady is a huge draw in Southern, California. All three of his Los Angeles area world title fights have sold out., said Tom Loeffler, Golovkin’s promoter. “It’s been over two years since Gennady last fought in his adopted hometown. That combined with the event taking place on Cinco De Mayo, has created a tremendous demand for tickets to this fight. Gennady set the attendance record for boxing at StubHub in 2014 and we project to shatter that record on May 5. Tecate will also be hosting a Cinco De Mayo fan fest that evening at StubHub Center. Throw in the ultimate Mexican-Style boxer in Gennady Golovkin and you have yourself an amazing fistival!”

“It is going to be a great fight – it is going to be a battle of wills,” said Hall of Fame promoter Don King, who promotes Martirosyan. “GGG is a great fighter — he has four belts — and is supposed to be the best there is. But Vanes has heart, a strong will, and the desire of an Armenian with a never say die attitude, and he is coming to fight. The ticket to this event is going to be hot. This is a hot fight and it’s provocative. You’re not going to be able to go the restroom and you better get your popcorn and sit right there to watch it. It’s going to be a super fight and I am looking forward to it. Vanes’ desire and the will to win — that’s what creates a hell of a fight, because you don’t know what’s going to happen.”





Promoted by GGG promotions, in association with Don King Productions, and sponsored by Tecate, Chivas Regal, Jordan and Hublot, remaining tickets to the Golovkin vs. Martirosyan world championship event are priced at $750, $500, $300, $200, $100 (sold out) and $50 (sold out), and may be purchased online athttps://www.axs.com/events/353331/golovkin-vs-martirosyan-tickets?ref=edp_twpost, by phone at (888) 9AXS-TIX, or by visiting the StubHub Center box office.