Golovkin already thinking about what next after Canelo fight; still wants “all the middleweight belts”

It’s arguably the biggest fight of the year, and after the smoke has cleared from the world middleweight title showdown between champ Gennady Golovkin and Saul Canelo Alvarez, the winner will be entitled to not only pound-for-pound bragging rights, but also a nice break from what could well be a tough, tough fight.

At age 35, GGG could even look at closing out the remainder of his career having finally won his defining fight. But Golovkin, who may or may not have shown signs of decline due to age in his fight with Danny Jacobs, is already looking at his next move after September 16. As fans know, Canelo can exercise a rematch clause for an immediate return should he lose for just the second time in his pro career in September, but GGG has no such luxury.

In speaking with TMZ Sports, the undefeated Triple-G said that a second fight with Canelo is definitely an option, but that he is also as determined as ever to get hold of “all the belts in the middleweight division.”





“I think we have two options [after this fight],” Golovkin said. “The first option is a rematch. And the second option – I want all the belts. I want all the belts in the middleweight division, it’s my dream.”

Golovkin obviously isn’t thinking about losing in Las Vegas on September 16, at least you wouldn’t think so, so when he says a second fight with Canelo is an option then maybe he is looking at fighting the Mexican star a second time after he defeats him. If it’s a great fight, fans will almost certainly buy a second fight; whoever wins the first one.

But as far as getting is hands on “all the belts,” there is only the WBO version that GGG does not yet have in his collection. The WBO belt still belongs to the unbeaten Billy Joe Saunders – who faces the dangerous puncher known as “Mini Mike Tyson,” Avtandil Khurtsidze on July 8 – and thus far a deal has never been reached for the British southpaw to get it on with Triple-G.

But as an encore to a great win over Canelo, Golovkin against the July 8 winner would be some fight. But of course, Golovkin has to beat Canelo on September 16 before he can really think about anything and anyone else.