Ghana’s Fredrick Lawson to face Chinese opponent in first round of WBC welterweight league

Ghana’s highly rated Fredrick ‘Okunka’ Lawson (26-1, 21 KO’s) will face Baishanbo Nasiywula (13-1-1, 6 KO’s) of China in the first round of the ‘Jose Sulaiman World Invitational Tournament’ at the KFC YUM! Center on Friday, April 27, Evander Holyfield’s The Real Deal Boxing in association with the World Boxing Council announced on Wednesday.

The Ghanaian goes in as the third seed after boxing fans from around the world over the last ten days have ranked each of the eight welterweights chosen for the tournament which have formulated the first-round matchups. Nasiywula is number 6. Each fight will be scheduled for ten rounds.





“My comeback to the limelight has been a hard road to travel,” said Fredrick Lawson.

“I thank God the almighty, my manager Jacob Zwennes who has been my rock and my entire team for believing in me and who will prepare me for my first-round matchup against Baishanbo Nasiywula,” he continued.

Okunka added: “Most importantly I thank Real Deal Boxing and the WBC for giving me this opportunity to come and show the world who “General Okunka” really is.”

“I’m honored to fight in the United States and fight Fredrick Lawson in the first round of the ‘Jose Sulaiman World Invitational Tournament,” said Baishanbo Nasiywula.





“I know there are many great fighters entered but I plan on using this tournament to make my mark internationally and be victorious throughout,” the Chinese stated.

Other first round fights include #1 ranked Felix Diaz, (19-2, 9 KO’s) of Santa Domingo, D.R. against #8 ranked Derrieck Cuevas, (16-0-1, 13 KO’s) of Puerto Rico, #2 ranked Chris Van Heerden, (25-2-1, 12 KO’s) of South Africa, faces #7 ranked Timo Schwarzkopf (18-1, 10 KO’s) of Germany and #4 ranked Radzhab Butaev, (8-0, 6 KO’s) of Russia faces #5 ranked Brad Solomon (27-1, 9 KO’s), of Georgia.

If he beats Nasiywula, Lawson will face the winner between Butaev and Solomon for a chance to make the decisive fight at the end of the tournament.

Tickets starting at $35 will go on sale this Monday March 5 at 10:00 a.m. and are available through the KFC Yum! Center box office, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.