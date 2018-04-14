GGG: Canelo is a terrible man

IBF/IBO/WBA/WBC middleweight champion Gennady Golovkin isn’t happy with the situation Saul Canelo Alvarez has left him in with him testing positive twice for clenbuterol and then pulling out of their May 5th fight.





At a press conference thrown together earlier this week by his promoter Tom Loeffler of K2 Promotions, Golovkin tore into Canelo when asked about his thoughts about him. Golovkin said Canelo is a “terrible man” and a poor ambassador to the sport.

Golovkin wasn’t thrilled to hear Canelo apologizing to HBO and his sponsors but not to him after pulling out of the May 5th fight. Golovkin was left without an opponent for that date, and Loeffler is having a tough time trying to find someone that can take the fight. Golden Boy Promotions didn’t help GGG by putting their fighter Gary ‘Spike’ O’Sullivan out of the Golovkin fight as well.

The reason for O’Sullivan being pulled is because of the money and preparation time not being enough for him. This move may backfire on Golden Boy and the Irish fighter if he never again gets a shot at a world title.

“Maybe,” Golovkin said when asked if he’s worried about possibly never getting a rematch with Canelo. “Canelo, of course like everybody said, he’s huge Mexican star. Last press conference he said, ‘I can’t, I’m sorry, I apologize, it’s my fault.’ This is crazy, you know, this is crazy for people. He’s not sorry, no. He’s not like huge ambassador for boxing. He’s terrible man!”





Golovkin and Canelo will still wind up fighting again, but it’s going to have to wait until September on the Mexican Independence Day holiday. Canelo’s suspension will be completed by that time hopefully. He’ll be meeting with the Nevada State Athletic Commission on April 18 at their hearing for his two positive tests for clenbuterol.

Golovkin added this:

“I feel very comfortable. Just why you ask me? Just I feel very comfortable. I look like that, you know, like an old man? Remember last time he said ‘sorry, I’m sorry, it’s my fault’?! Like come on, get out of here!”

Golovkin doesn’t like Canelo due to his two positive tests, and because of how he chose to fight last September in their contest at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. Canelo had said he was going to stand and fight it out with Golovkin. Instead, he boxed most of the fight until the later rounds.





Canelo was only able to fight hard in the first minute of each round. He would give Golovkin the last two minutes of the rounds. The judges scored the fight a 12 draw by the scores 118-110 for Canelo, 115-113 for GGG and 114-114.