Gervonta “Tank” Davis defends against Ricardo Núñez on 7/27 LIVE on SHOWTIME

Two-time super featherweight champion and Baltimore-native Gervonta “Tank” Davis will defend his WBA title in a championship homecoming against mandatory challenger Ricardo “Cientifíco” Núñez Saturday, July 27 live on SHOWTIME from Royal Farms Arena in Baltimore in an event presented by Premier Boxing Champions.





Gervonta Davis vs. Ricardo Núñez on Showtime

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING begins at 9 p.m. ET/6 p.m. PT and will feature the youngest reigning American world champion in Davis, as he becomes the first world champion from Baltimore to make a homecoming defense in nearly 80 years.

Tickets for the event, which is promoted by Mayweather Promotions and TGB Promotions, are on sale tomorrow, Friday, June 7 at 12 p.m. ET and can be purchased at Ticketmaster.com or at the Royal Farms Box Office Monday through Friday from 10 a.m. ET to 5 p.m. ET.

“Bringing a show to Baltimore for Gervonta to perform on a stage in front of his hometown fans has been a long-time ask from him and I’m glad it’s coming to fruition,” said Leonard Ellerbe, CEO of Mayweather Promotions. “The timing that his homecoming is taking place couldn’t be better with him having elevated his career to being the most exciting fighter in the sport and ready to give his hometown fans a treat this summer. July 27 at Royal Farms Arena will be something special for the city of Baltimore.”





Stephen Espinoza: Gervonta Davis is one of the biggest stars in Boxing

“At just 24 years old, Gervonta Davis is already one of the biggest stars in boxing, and his drawing power continues to grow with each performance,” said Stephen Espinoza, President, Sports and Event Programming, Showtime Networks Inc. “He has scored knockouts in each of his five consecutive appearances on SHOWTIME while thrilling fans with his theatrics in and out of the ring. For his next test, Gervonta is facing an opponent with a similarly impressive knockout ratio in Ricardo Núñez. We expect fireworks for as long as this fight lasts.”

Davis (21-0, 20 KOs) became the youngest reigning American world champion in 2017 when he delivered a star-making performance on SHOWTIME by knocking out Jose Pedraza for the IBF 130-pound title at just 22 years old. Now, he makes his return to his hometown to fight for the first time as a world champion.

The 24-year-old became the youngest two-time world champion in April 2018 when he knocked out Jesus Andres Cuellar in the third round of their WBA Super Featherweight Championship bout. Most recently he knocked out former world champion Hugo Ruiz in the first round of his first SHOWTIME main event in February. Davis, who owns knockouts in all five of his world championship fights, is the first Baltimore native to defend in his hometown since Harry Jeffra defended the featherweight world title in 1940.

“It was always a goal of mine to bring a world title fight back to my city of Baltimore,” said Davis, who has not fought in Baltimore since his fourth pro fight. “I’m excited and grateful to my team for helping make this happen on Saturday, July 27. Tickets will go fast, so don’t wait on buying them! I can’t wait to put on a great show and to see all my supporters in Baltimore help me make it a night to remember at Royal Farms Arena.”

Núñez looking to score an upset of Gervonta

The hard-hitting Panamanian Núñez (21-2, 19 KOs) will be making his U.S. debut on July 27 as he seeks to take advantage of his first world title opportunity. The 25-year-old is on a 10-fight winning streak in which he has scored nine knockout victories. After his opponent was forced to withdraw from a scheduled March 2 bout on SHOWTIME, Núñez scored a first-round knockout of Eduardo Pacheco in April to make it three consecutive knockouts heading into this championship bout.

“My daughter is about to be born and with her in mind I am working very hard for this fight,” said Núñez. “I am dedicating this fight to my daughter and Panama, which has always supported me. I’m thankful for this opportunity and although some people don’t know much about me, after July 27, everyone will know me as the new champion of the world.”