Gervonta Davis vs. Ryan Garcia = great summer fight

Ryan Garcia has once again expressed interest in challenging Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis for his WBA lightweight title. With the popular PPV star Tank (26-0, 24 KOs) expected to leave Mayweather Promotions after his next title defense against Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero on May 28th, a fight against Ryan Garcia is a natural one to make for the summer.

Ryan (21-0, 18 KOs) is fighting this month against Emmanuel Tagoe (32-1, 15 KOs) on April 9th on DAZN. If Ryan comes out of the contest with a victory and performs well, it’s a no-brainer for him to face Tank Davis for his WBA title in the summer.

If Golden Boy Promotions steers Ryan towards facing the winner of the June 4th undisputed match-up between George Kambosos Jr. and Devin Haney, that’s a good opportunity as well for King Ry.

However, the money the 23-year-old Ryan can make fighting Gervonta would likely be greater than for him to take on the Kambosos vs. Haney winner.

Tank is a huge star, and not only is he arguably more popular than Haney and Kambosos in the U.S, but he’s a better fighter. It’s difficult to imagine Haney or Kambosos beating Tank Davis or even being competitive.

Tank leaving Mayweather Promotions?

“He has been built nicely as an attraction, but Mayweather Promotions has not shown the urgency that they need to make the big fights,” said Chris Mannix on JABS on DAZN

“Tank is going to be 28-years-old in the fall and his biggest win to date is against Jose Pedraza, and we have heard Floyd Mayweather say on the record that he’s not looking to do deals with other promoters which severely limits the options for Tank Davis.

“Ryan fights in April on a return date, Tank fights Romero in May, these two should meet in the late Summer or early Fall,” said Mannix.

As long as Tank beats the heavy-handed Rolly Romero on May 28th, a fight between him and Ryan Garcia in the summer would be an excellent one.

It’s too bad Floyd Mayweather Jr didn’t do more with Tank Davis during his many years with his promotional company. The play-it-safe style of match-making that Mayweather did with Gervonta hurt his growth.

Mancino says Tank will “ruin” Ryan Garcia

“Why Ryan Garcia? Who has he beaten? He beat Luke Campbell, but Luke Campbell is on the other side, on the downside of his career, and he got dropped by Campbell” said Ray ‘Boom Boom’ Mancini to Pro Boxing Fans.

“Ryan Garcia is very basic, but I get it. He’s a good-looking kid, he’s got a large following. Who has Ryan Garcia fought? He keeps calling guys out but he’s not signing to fight nobody. He doesn’t want Tank Davis. Tank Davis would ruin Ryan Garcia. He can talk all he wants, Ryan Garcia. Tank would will knock him dead. Tank should fight Ryan Garcia and see what happens,” said Boom Boom.

Ryan Garcia’s promoter Oscar De La Hoya of Golden Boy Promotions might not be as eager to throw him in with a dangerous puncher like Tank Davis just yet.

De La Hoya will likely want to continue to match Ryan against fringe-level opposition for the next year or two before he puts him in against anyone good enough to potentially beat him.

Tank Davis is the best of that group, Kambosos, and Tank. I would have loved to have seen Teofimo and Tank. Maybe they can do it at 140, but at lightweight, Teofimo and Tank are the best. That would be a hell of a fight.

“Haney, he’s going all the way to Australia to face Kambosos in his backyard, so he has a lot of confidence in himself,” said Mancini.