Gervonta Davis trashes Haney over his sparring claims about Hector Luis Garcia

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis reacted with amusement after watching Devin Haney’s sparring video of Hector Luis Garcia from a year ago in which Devin had bragged about dominating him and had sent him home because he couldn’t keep up.

Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) will be fighting Hector Garcia in the main event next week on January 7th on Showtime PPV at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

The 2016 Olympian Hector is from the Dominican Republic and is coming off consecutive big wins over WBA 130-lb champion Roger Gutierrez and Chris Colbert in 2022.

It’s fair to say that Hector Garcia had a better year than both Tank Davis and Devin Haney combined in 2022, as neither of those guys beat anyone of note this year.

Haney’s two wins this year were over a weak paper champion George Kambosos Jr, who would have never held world titles if he’d fought a quality fighter like Shakur Stevenson, Tank Davis, Vasyl Lomachenk instead of the head case Teofimo Lopez.

The clip of Haney & Hector Garcia sparring was leaked today, showing a different picture than the one Devin had painted when he said that the WBA super featherweight champion was “kicked out of camp” for getting dominated.

Hector Garcia (16-0, 10 KOs) was clearly landing excellent shots in the sparring footage and giving Haney massive problems. The sparring showed that Hector was landing the harder, cleaner shots, against a bigger but weaker Haney.

“And what the f**k is this? He was talking like he actually hurt someone. LOL! Now watch what I do to him,” said Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis on Twitter about the sparring video leaked on Friday of Devin Haney’s sparring with Hector Luis Garcia last year.

You can’t blame Haney coming up with a fanciful portrayal of what transpired from his sparring sessions with Hector Garcia.

If Haney’s goal was to throw some shade at Gervonta in any way he could, it’s not surprising that he created a fantasy outcome of his sparring with Hector Garcia, which was likely more of the opposite of what actually happened.

According to Hector, it was he who got the better of Haney during the sparring sessions and based on the leaked video clip, he’s probably right. Haney can’t punch.

“I sparred him; he’s a tune-up,” said Devin Haney to Thaboxingvoice about Hector Garcia. “He got kicked out of camp. I kicked him out of camp because he couldn’t last. I sparred him for the Jojo Diaz. I think I sparred him two times, three times, or something like that, and he just couldn’t keep up.

“I kicked him out and got someone else. The guy [Hector Garcia], I really don’t rate him.”