Tank Davis says he possesses “cruiserweight” power

Gervonta ‘Tank’ Davis says he possesses the power of a “strong cruiserweight,” and he feels he’s got the goods to defeat his biggest threats at 135, like Shakur Stevenson.

Gervonta has been highly criticized for how his former promoters at Mayweather Promotions have pampered him by matching him excessively against weak opposition his entire 10-year professional career.

Tank is pushing 30 years old and still hasn’t faced an elite-level fighter, and he’s already talking about retirement. It’s fair to say that Tank is a textbook version of an underachiever.

He says he has cruiserweight power, yet he’s fighting poor opposition like Rolly Romero, Isaac Cruz, and a washed-up Leo Santa Cruz.

Tank needs to turn things around and start facing quality opposition because he will age out soon and be replaced by the young lions at 135. Shakur Stevenson & Frank Martin are hot on Tank’s heels, ready to kick him off the mountaintop this year, and they’re just waiting for the opportunity.

The obvious question is that if Tank Davis (27-0, 25 KOs) truly believes he has cruiserweight-level power, why is he fighting at 135, and more importantly, why is he facing a fighter from a division below his against 130-pounder Hector Luis Garcia on Saturday night on Showtime PPV at the Capitol One Arena in Washington, D.C.

If Tank has “cruiserweight” level power, at the very least, he should be fighting Canelo Alvarez, David Benavidez, or Dmitry Bivol. I’d be satisfied with seeing Tank mix it up with WBA 168-lb champion David Morrell, a fighter that has his foot to the floor on the accelerator when he fights.

“A strong cruiserweight, because it’s not only power, it’s accuracy,” said Gervonta Davis to Morning Kombat when asked how far his punching power translates to. “Accuracy and placement.

“Even with Rolly [Romero], it wasn’t just a power shot. It’s how I throw it and what spot I hit him in. The timing. It wasn’t like I just hit him with a swinging shot.

It would be fun to test Gervonta’s opinion of himself possessing cruiserweight-level power by throwing him in the ring with WBO cruiserweight champion Lawrence Okolie to see how he’d do.

“How can you stop people that can actually hit?” said Tank David about Shakur Stevenson. “No matter all that boxing, you’re going to get hit. What are you going to do when you get hit?

“Why [Shakur] talking like he’s the best? He didn’t even fight at 135 yet,” said Gervonta.