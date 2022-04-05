George Kambsosos says Lomachenko is next after Haney

Unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr has already picked Vasyl Lomachenko as his next opponent after he faces WBC champion Devin Haney on June 5th at the Marvel Stadium, Docklands, in Melbourne, Australia. The fight will be shown on ESPN.

Lomachenko (16-2, 11 KOs) is in Ukraine defending his country from the Russian invasion, and there’s no telling when that’ll be over.

More likely than not, Kambosos will need to find another opponent if he successfully defeats Haney.

Kambosos, 28, will need to fight much better against Haney than he did the weight drained and injured Teofimo Lopez last November.

Fighting like that won’t get the job done against Haney, who is a lot more disciplined than Teofimo, and he’s not going to run out of gas the way he did.

Kambosos Jr. (20-0, 10 KOs) is so confident of victory that it’s almost disturbing because it doesn’t correspond with the belief the boxing world has.

Many fans, if not most, feel that Haney (27-0, 15 KOs) will box circles around Kambosos, and win a decisive 12 round decision on June 5th.

“I think he has two sides. He tries to play the nice guy, but deep down he’s very sly,” said George Kambosos to Fighthype about his opponent Devin Haney.

“When it comes to the mental games, they can’t stack up to what I bring to the table, and obviously, physically, he won’t be able to stack up in the ring,” Kambosos continued.

“I’ve got a few things up my sleeve that I know about Devin that he reached out personally for a few things that I didn’t like a lot,” said Kambosos. “People will realize the kind of person he is, but I don’t want to scare him too much. I want him here [in Australia].”

It would be a good idea for Kambosos not to put too much energy into trying to get Haney mentally wound up before the fight because it’s not going to work. Kambosos did a good job of getting under Teofimo’s skin, but he’s less self-assured than Haney.

“It’s all a dream for him now, but day by day, the reality is going to kick in and he’s going to realize what he got himself into,” Kambosos said of Haney. “I can’t wait. The way I stay on top of the game, I keep fighting the best of the best.

“Devin Haney stepped up and took the contract and accepted it, which is fantastic. We will fight for not only my belt but his secondary belt. I’ll add that belt to my collection, and what a collection it’ll be.

“The way I stay motivated and hungry is you fight the best guys. So Lomachenko straight after Haney will be next. That’s the fight I will fight, and I will continue raising the bar for Australian boxing,” said Kambosos.