George Kambosos Says He’s The Greatest Australian Fighter Ever!

If the 12 round split decision win George Kambosos Jr scored over Teofimo Lopez is not the Upset Of The Year, it’s certainly got to be right up there. Kambosos, who scored a knockdown and also suffered one in the at times thrilling battle in New York, told us all along he would beat Lopez. If only we’d listened. Maybe some of you did. Lopez, beaten for the first time, his “Takeover” plans now in disarray, sure should have listened to Kambosos.

Kambosos, 20-0(10) has gone as far as to say he is the greatest Australian fighter ever. Maybe in time he will go on to earn the distinction universally. In the meantime, Former spar-mate Manny Pacquiao took the time out to congratulate the new unified lightweight king.

“Congratulations to my friend, @georgekambosos, on an epic win! You helped me in so many of my past fights, I hope our hundreds of rounds of sparring helped you in some way tonight. I’m proud of you,” Manny wrote on social media.

Doubtless all those hard rounds with Pacquiao did help Kambosos, and all the other hard work he had put in while he was waiting….and waiting…for his chance at Lopez. As Kambosos said, he had been “in the trenches” while Lopez was “enjoying the bright lights.” Did Lopez, now 16-1(12) take Kambosos somewhat light? Lopez had said he would end the fight in the very first round and he tried to do it, instead being sent to the floor himself. Maybe Lopez just depleted himself too much in making the 135 pound limit?

This is to take nothing away from Kambosos or from his win, however. The 28 year old was brilliant last night and he is now one of the hottest names in the sport. What comes next? Devin Haney has already called out Kambosos, as has Ryan Garcia, to name just two fighters who want what Kambosos has got. The new champ seems to have plenty of options.

As for Lopez, he is being criticised in many quarters for being a “sore loser.” The ex-champ says he deserved the win last night but not too many people seem to agree with him. It was a close fight, for sure, but this was no robbery. The judges got it right for once, in as much as there was no crazy scoring, and most importantly the right man got the win.

They must be partying hard in Australia!