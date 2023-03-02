George Kambosos Jr to fight in May, announcement soon

Former unified lightweight champion George Kambosos Jr will be returning to the ring in May against a big name to get back on the winning track after losing his last two fights against Devin Haney in 2022.

Kambosos (20-2, 10 KOs) says he could be facing a former world champion. He’s not giving any hints about who it could be, but there are rumors that it could be Joseph ‘JoJo’ Diaz, who, like Kambosos, has lost his last two fights and is in a shaky position career-wise.

It’s going to be difficult for the 29-year-old Kambosos Jr to capture another world title at 135 because the division is really strong now, and there aren’t flawed belt holders like the one he took advantage of when he beat the drained and injured Teofimo Lopez in an upset 12 round split decision victory in November 2021.

Ideally, Kambosos Jr should drop down to 130 because his lack of size & power wouldn’t be as much of a liability for him in that division as it is at 135.

“Nothing has changed for me. I’m always grinding away, putting in the work, elevating myself, and learning more and more,” said George Kambosos Jr to Fighthype.

“I’m working hard with my coach and looking forward to some big fights. I’ve got a lot of things in the works. I’ve learned a lot from my last two losses to Devin Haney, and I’ve learned a lot from my victories with Teofimo Lopez.

“All those rounds against these top-level guys is really going to showcase myself in my next fight. Look, it’s going to be a big fight. Any fight Kambosos is in is a big fight; it’s going to be a 12-rounder. This fight is going to get me back to where I need to be in total contention.

“I feel like I have a lot more at 29 years of age to give. I have a good team. My promoter Lou DiBella is working extremely hard, and they’ve got some really big names, and I’m always up for the challenges.

“I’m hoping for a big announcement really soon and I’m looking for May to be back. I’m top of the tree still. So a big, big name, only international fights against former world champions against big names.

“When you talk about Kambosos, he’s a worldwide name. I’ve been at the top of the sport, I’ve held all the belts, I’ve been in big fights, I’ve been in stadium fights. How many fighters can say they walk in front of 45,000 people? It’s incredible

“I’ve got a lot of respect for Adrien Broner. We actually follow each other on social media. He’s actually a guy that I always looked at as a young guy when he was at lightweight. He was electric and an unbelievable talent.

“You can see he’s got the hunger. You know me, I’m always open to any challenge. I’m always open to fighting anybody at 140 or even above that, 135 or 140 or a touch above 140, we can do it.

“I’m looking forward to his return when he comes back. I’ve got my business to attend to first. Who knows? If it makes sense, I’d be up for it. I never sheer away from any challenge. All the best for him in his next step, and we’ll see what happens after that,” said Kambosos.