George Foreman, 1968 Olympic Champion and Two-Time Heavyweight King, Dies at 76

Boxing great George Foreman died today at 76. The former two-time heavyweight champion and 1968 Olympic gold medalist is being mourned by the sport about his untimely passing.

Foreman was known for his fights against Joe Frazier, Muhammad Ali, and Ken Norton during the first half of his successful professional career. He retired in 1977 and then came back a decade later in 1987.

Remembering a Legend

The impressive way that Foreman destroyed then-WBC heavyweight champion Joe Frazier in two rounds on January 22nd, 1973, in Kingston, Jamaica, will not be forgotten.

Going into that contest. Frazier was seen as near-invincible, and many thought he was easily take care of the 24-year-old Foreman. It turned out to be a real slaughter, with Foreman dropping Frazier six times in the contest, with three coming in the first and another three in the second.

That fight sticks out in the minds of a lot of Foreman because it was so memorable, especially with the way the iconic Howard Cossell gave commentary of the fight on ABC. He said repeatedly, “Down goes Frazier. Down goes Frazier,” when Foreman dropped him in the first round. Even he was surprised by the knockdown and the domination by a young, trim Foreman.

In the ten years that Foreman was out of the sport, from 1977 to 1987, he put on a lot of weight. When he came out of retirement, he was never the trim fighter he’d been in the first part of his career. He mostly fought in the 250s far heavier than the 217 lbs that he weighed when he destroyed Frazier the first time.

Most would agree that Foreman made a mistake retiring so young, as he was only 28, and still in his prime. He lost the fight to Jimmy Young by toying with him and not going for the knockout when he had the chance. Foreman said later that he’d been told that he was knocking out guys too quickly.

So, he wanted to prolong the fight with Young, but that worked against him because he gassed out in the heat of San Juan, Puerto Rico. Young came on late to win a 12-round decision. In a kneejerk reaction, Foreman retired and stayed out of the ring for ten years.

Seven years later, he became a two-time heavyweight champion at 45 with a tenth-round knockout of IBF and WBA champ Michael Moorer on November 5, 1994.

Arum’s Tribute

George was a great friend to not only myself but to my entire family. We’ve lost a family member and are absolutely devastated,” said promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank about Foreman’s passing.