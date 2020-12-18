Gennadiy Golovkin destroys Kamil Szeremeta – Boxing Results

As expected, IBF middleweight champion Gennadiy Golovkin (41-1-1, 36 KOs) obliterated his mandatory challenger Kamil Szeremeta (21-1, 5 KOs) in knocking him down four times en route to a seventh-round referee stoppage on Friday night on DAZN from Seminole Hard Rock Casino in Hollywood, Florida.

Szeremeta looked completely over-matched in this fight and utterly under-powered.

Golovkin was loading up with huge shots the entire night, and it was surprising how much punishment that Szeremeta was able to take before he was pulled out of the fight.

Knockdown #1 – Left hook from GGG late in round one that knocked Szeremeta on his backside

that knocked Szeremeta on his backside Knockdown #2 – Right hand from Golovkin to the head in round two that sent Szeremeta down in a delayed reaction

that sent Szeremeta down in a delayed reaction Knockdown #3 – A short left hook to the head of Szeremeta while he was holding Golovkin in a clinch in round four

Knockdown #4 – Double jab to the head of Szeremeta from Gennadiy that put him on his backside in round seven

The end of the fight was anti-climatic, with the referee Telis Assimenios checking on the bloody & battered Szeremeta after the seventh round had ended and decided that it would be good to pull the plug on the fight.

It’s unclear whether Szeremeta’s trainer chose to let the referee know to stop it or if he was the decider in ending the brutally one-sided affair.

Either way, the fight was stopped, and that’s a good thing for Seremeta. He would have kept getting knocked down if he returned for the eighth until he could no longer get back up, and that’s what the referee wanted to save him from.

With the victory, there’s a lot of interest from boxing fans in how Canelo Alvarez looks on Saturday night in challenging WBA super-middleweight champion Callum Smith at the Alamodome in San Antonio, Texas. If Canelo wins that fight, boxing fans will want to see him face Golovkin in a trilogy match in May 2021.

Ultimately, it’s Canelo’s decision whether he wants to take on GGG again.

Canelo has made it clear that he wants to unify the super-middleweight division. Still, unfortunately, there’s not a great deal of interest from fans in seeing him go straight into a match against WBO 168-lb champion Billy Joe Saunders.

According to promoter Eddie Hearn, that’s the guy that Canelo will face if he chooses not to take the trilogy match against GGG.

“I’m open for anybody, the best opponents for me, for business, for DAZN, I’m ready,” Golovkin said. “I hope tomorrow is a great event, and may the best man win. The fans will win that one.”

CompuBox punch stats for Golovkin vs. Szeremeta:

The final punch stats were embarrassingly slanted in Golovkin’s favor, showing how much of a massacre this fight was from start to finish tonight.

Golovkin:

228 of 554 for 41% connect percentage

Szeremeta:

59 of 327 for 18%

Power punches:

Golovkin:

134 of 236 for 56%

Szeremeta:

49 of 135 for 36%

Jabs:

Golovkin:

94 of 317 for 30%

Szeremeta:

10 of 192 for 5%



