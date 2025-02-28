Garcia vs. Rolly, Haney vs. Ramirez & Teofimo vs. Barboza on May 2nd in Times Square, NYC

Ryan Garcia vs. Rolando ‘Rolly’ Romero will headline with Devin Haney battling Jose Ramirez and Teofimo Lopez defending against Arnold Barbnoza on today’s announced Fatal Fury, City of Wolves card on May 2nd at Times Square in New York City.

Fans were already aware of this Garcia-Romero and Haney-Ramirez fight. The match between WBO light welterweight champion Teofimo (21-1, 14 KOs) and his mandatory Barboza Jr. (32-0, 11 KOs) is the surprise. That’s a guy that Lopez has been resisting with every ounce of his being, but now he’s stuck with it in his first of his three-fight deal with Turki Alalshakh.

Garcia (24-1, 20 KOs) has got the easiest fight of the three A-side fighters on this card, going up against former WBA light welterweight champion Rolly (16-2, 13 KOs), who is still reeling from being knocked out by Isaac ‘Pitbull’ Cruz last year on March 30th. If Romero’s chin hasn’t improved since that fight, he’s NOT going to last long with Ryan bombarding him with left hooks.

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) is the most vulnerable of the three popular A-side fighters on this card, coming off a loss that was overturned against Ryan, and taking on the still dangerous former WBC and WBO 140-lb champion Jose Ramirez (29-2, 18 KOs). Haney very well could lose this fight because he’s facing a pressure fighter with power and a lot of talent.

Although some fans feel that Ramirez is on the over-the-hill at 32, he still looks as good as he ever was. He lost his last fight against Barboza by a close 10 round unanimous decision, but he could have won if it had been a 12 rounder. Ramirez was coming on late in the fight, and giving Barboza massive problems with his pressure.

Other than that fight, Ramirez’s only other loss was against Josh Taylor, and that was one he could have won. Taylor got a couple of cheap knockdowns by catching Ramirez coming out of a clinch, and then later dropping him with a punch that looked like a slip.