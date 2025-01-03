Fury’s Promoter Still Fuming Over Unanimous Loss to Usyk

Promoter Frank Warren is still upset about the scoring by some of the judges in his fighter, Tyson Fury’s, 12-round unanimous decision loss to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in their rematch on December 21st in Riyadh.

Warren still can’t understand how one of the judges never gave Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) another round from the sixth round on, and he feels that Tyson deserved the win. He says that if the judges had given the Gypsy King two of the final six rounds, he’d have won the fight.

Some fans think Warren is in denial about Fury’s loss and see him as a sore loser unable to admit his man lost. They see Fury as looking worse in this fight than he did in the first one on May 18th because he didn’t appear to be trying hard. That was obvious. He wasn’t trying hard compared to the first fight and looked way worse.

Of course, Fury looked like the first fight had aged him, and he came into the second one looking 10 years older.

Fury, 36, wasn’t attacking the way his trainer, SugarHill Steward, wanted him to and was mostly backing up under the attacks from Usyk (23-0, 14 KOs). Fury grabbed Usyk a handful of times in the championship rounds, attempting the leaning bit he’d used successfully in his fights against Deontay Wilder.

That didn’t work, though, as Usyk was firing off combinations to the head of Fury once the referee would separate them.

“Utter Nonsense”

“Going into the sixth round, one judge had him 4-1 up, and they said he never won a single round after that, which is utter nonsense,” said Frank Warren to BoxNation, talking about the scoring for Tyson Fury’s loss to Oleksandr Usyk on December 21st. “I watched it cooly and calmly. To say he never won another round or two rounds in the last six is nonsense. Had he won two rounds, he would have won the fight. If he wins one round, it’s a draw. Nobody can tell me those fights were not very close fights. “For me, I thought Tyson had done enough, and I thought he won the fight. I felt the same way in the first one. But they were very close fights. No one got destroyed. They’re two very great fighters. The best heavyweights of this century. He like Joshua are all very wealthy guys. They’ve done extremely well. Whatever Tyson chooses to do, I will support.”

Fury had his chance but lost it due to a lack of effort. Being hurt in the first fight seemed to make Fury less courageous for the rematch, as he did not want to deal with a similar experience.

“Whether you like Tyson or not, he gives everything. He’s a fighting man and one of the best fighting men to come out of this country, bar none,” said Warren.