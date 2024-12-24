Fury Loses: Joshua Next?

Promoter Frank Warren says he’ll support Tyson Fury’s decision if he chooses to retire after his loss to unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk last Saturday night in Riyadh.

The Gypsy King isn’t expected to retire because he wants Anthony Joshua and, obviously, the money that goes with them. The way Fury looked against Usyk last Saturday, he won’t do well against Joshua.

What’s Next?

British fans are still looking forward to seeing Fury vs. Joshua, and they’ll gladly purchase it on PPV. The event will either need to have a loaded undercard or a reduced price to interest non-Brits because these two aren’t held in high esteem due to recent losses and career resumes that are barren of quality wins.

Fury (34-2-1, 24 KOs) got schooled for the second time by Usyk, losing a 12-round unanimous decision. Warren didn’t agree with the judges and felt that Fury, 36, deserved the win. The judges were fair to Fury, giving him four rounds in a 116-112 x 3 defeat. It appeared that Fury won only two rounds and was outworked by Usyk throughout the entire fight.

“If Tyson wants to fight, he’ll fight. If he don’t, he won. If it’s Joshua and they do fight, they’ll sell the place out,” said promoter Frank Warren to Secondsout, talking about Tyson Fury not needing to fight anymore if he wishes. “Personally, I only want it to happen if Tyson wants it to happen. If he don’t want to happen, who cares? I care, and the same goes for AJ. These guys have nothing to prove. They’ve had outstanding careers, both of them. They’ve represented the UK brilliantly. They’ve been phenomenal fighters. They’ve done everything that’s been asked. They’ve got bundles and bundles of money in the bank. They’re financially secure. They don’t need to fight anymore,” said Warren.

Fury’s Best Wins

Wladimir Klitschko: 39

Deontay Wilder

Dillion Whyte

Dereck Chisora

Joshua’s Best wins

Wladimir Klitschko: 41

Alexander Povetkin: 39

Andy Ruiz: 283 lbs

Joseph Parker

Dillion Whyte

“If you want to retire, retire. He retired once before and came back after three months. He couldn’t stand it,” said Warren about Fury retiring in the past. “If he’s going to retire, I support him wholeheartedly.”