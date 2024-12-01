Fury Haunted by Usyk in Chilling Rematch Promo

Turki Alalshikh released the Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk 2 promo today for their December 21st rematch in Riyadh. The theme is one that involvs both fighters seeing each other’s faces wherever they go. No matter who they talk to, they see each other’s faces.

The movie-like promo is outstanding with excellent graphics, and it’s interesting to see all the different appearances Fury & Usyk make dressed up differently.

Can Fury Escape?

The rematch is a make-or-break moment in Fury’s career because he can’t afford to lose this fight without being viewed as washed up, which he already seen in that light by many people.

It’s a great clip that works from Usyk’s angle, but it doesn’t make much sense the other way around. WBA, WBC and WBO heavyweight champion Usyk defeated Fury by a 12 round split decision on May 18th in what many felt should have been a ninth round knockout. He didn’t come away from that fight mentally tormented.

The Gypsy King has tried to downplay his loss, saying he was “Too comfortable” and lacked focus. His trainer, SugarHill Steward, blamed the defeat on Fury getting caught in the ninth but failed to mention that he was overmatched in the majority of the other rounds.

Fury (34-1-1, 24 KOs) took the loss hard, as we saw him falling down after coming out of a pub shortly after the defeat on May 18th. He’s going to have to come better-prepared for the rematch in 20 days on December 21st because Usyk is planning on going for the knockout.

Losing by a 12-round split decision allowed Fury to make the argument afterward that it was close enough for him to win. But if he gets knocked out in the second fight, he won’t be able to say anything that doesn’t make him sound like a sore loser.