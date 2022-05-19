Fury, Brook, Khan, Pacquiao: Whose Retirement Will Stick?

Over the past few months, or even more recently than that, we have seen four big to absolutely huge names from the sport of boxing announce their retirement. Manny Pacquiao left last summer, after his loss to Yordenis Ugas.

Tyson Fury said before and after his crushing win over Dillian Whyte that he was “out.” While bitter rivals Kell Brook and Amir Khan both announced their retirement within days of each other, this after having finally got it on in February of this year.

But you know the old saying in boxing: ‘they always come back.’ Who of the above four will actually stay good to their word and will NOT be tempted back into the squared circle? Heck, will any of the four former champions (or current champ in the case of Fury, still the WBC heavyweight champ as he is; the fact that he has not yet vacated the strap perhaps the biggest clue to his future) stay retired?

That lure of the crowd, of the spotlight, of the fame, of the glory, can be one tough drug to pass up, that much we have seen over the years, with many, many ring comebacks launched. So will Fury, Khan, Pacquiao, or Brook dance again?

Fury seems to be the most likely candidate in terms of fighting again. Still in his prime at age 33, Fury also has, in the opinion of plenty of people, unfinished business in the form of an undisputed title clash with the winner of the Oleksandr Usyk-Anthony Joshua rematch winner.

Chances of Fury fighting again, 8 out of 10.

Pacquiao maybe 44 this December, yet the all-time great was banking everything on becoming president of the Philippines, the political arena another one Pac-Man tried to conquer. Now that his run has ended, might Manny decide to lace ’em up again, for one more fight? It seems entirely possible. Pacquiao, a restless mass of energy, needs challenges in his life; he needs goals.

Chances of Pacquiao fighting again, 6 out of 10.

Kell Brook admitted how tough a decision it was to retire. The former welterweight champ was being offered some big fights, yet we are told he deliberately priced himself out because deep down, he didn’t want to fight again – or at least his family didn’t want him to fight again. But Brook looked good and, more importantly, he felt great in his “last” fight, this the stoppage win over Khan. Brook may well be convinced right now that he is done, yet if further big-money fights are thrown at him, who knows?

Chances of Brook fighting again, 5 out of 10.

Unlike Brook, Khan said the decision to walk away was an easy one to make. Immensely wealthy and with plenty of projects to keep him busy, Khan seems to be the most likely to stay retired when it comes to the four men discussed here. Khan has said he is open to the idea of taking exhibition bouts, but other than that it seems Khan will stay good to his word.

Chances of Khan fighting again, 2 out of 10.

You can never say never in this sport. But, hey, what do YOU guys think? Will all four of these star fighters stay on the safe side of the ropes from here on in?

Here’s another one: which comeback would shock you the most?