Devin Haney in London To Meet With Turki Al-Shiekh By ESB - 01/10/2025 - Comments Devin Haney revealed today that he came to London to meet with Turki Al-Shiekh to fight potentially on one of his careers against he "best' opponents he can get. Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) said he received an offer from BLK Prime to fight in March, but he's now in London to see what Turki has for him. This suggests that he wants to see if Turki's offer is better than what BLK Prime has for him. In Search of Blockbuster "I'm here to meet with Turki Al-Shiekh to see if we can make something happen. I got an offer from BLK Prime to do a fight in March, and it's possible, but I'm here to try and make a deal," said Devin Haney to Boxing News about his traveling to London today to meet with Turki Al-Shiekh in hopes of fighting on one of his Riyadh Season cards next. "I'm a competitor. I want to fight the biggest fighters in the world, the best fighters in the world. We just got to see. Whatever makes sense for my team, and my family, that's what's next. I feel I'm one of the best fighters in the world, and I want to put it on the line. "The biggest fight. What do you think?" said Haney about a rematch with Ryan Garcia being the "biggest fight" in boxing in Devin's view.