Devin Haney in London To Meet With Turki Al-Shiekh

Devin Haney revealed today that he came to London to meet with Turki Al-Shiekh to fight potentially on one of his careers against he “best’ opponents he can get.

Haney (31-0, 15 KOs) said he received an offer from BLK Prime to fight in March, but he’s now in London to see what Turki has for him. This suggests that he wants to see if Turki’s offer is better than what BLK Prime has for him.

In Search of Blockbuster